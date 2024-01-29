;
Featured News Lifestyle

Singapore delivery boys earn S$10K/month?

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 29, 2024

SINGAPORE: An anonymous participant took to an online group for delivery riders in Singapore to share a screengrab of a Google search result, answering the question, “What is the average salary of a delivery boy in Singapore?”

The highlighted result was an excerpt from a page by Glassdoor saying “The national average salary for a Delivery boy in Singapore is $10,000 in Singapore.” And the person sharing the screenshot captioned it: “We are underpaid.”

Image: screengranb from Glassdoor

The average base pay range given by the job site read “SGD 10T – SGD 10T/mo.” However, on the right side of the screen, under a section labeled “What is the salary trajectory for a Delivery Driver?” the pay attributed to a delivery driver was listed as “SGD 4,400 /mo.” No salaries were listed for the Senior Deliver Driver and Delivery Driver IV positions.

This comes after recent news of how a delivery rider took to social media to share his struggle to make ends meet. In a post, he shared a screengrab of what he was paid for delivering two orders. While he earned S$2.00 for first delivery, he earned only S$1.06 for the second.

See also  MOS Burger manager started throwing & banging things loudly after elderly employee made a mistake

“Some days are better, some days are worse,” he wrote. “Using a throwaway account, this is the reality of working [as a] food delivery [rider] in Singapore.”

Others took to the post’s comments section to talk about how the amount delivery riders used to make when the app was still quite new is very different from the amount they can make now.
One commenter shared that back in 2021, making S$100 a day was easy. However, now, he considers it “good already” if he makes S$80 a day on a weekend. Another stressed how the job should not be treated as a full-time one, but merely a supplementary source of income.
In other news, not too long ago (November 2023), insurance company Singlife conducted a survey about the well-being of food delivery riders, and the results were alarming.
According to the study, only 17 per cent of the 500 food delivery riders surveyed considered themselves financially free. This is 12 per cent lower than the average Singaporean consumer.

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Lifestyle

Japanese man follows a “decision-free” lifestyle for 15 years to clear his mind

November 15, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singaporeans agree the country would be a kinder place to live in if the weather was cooler

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Lifestyle

“I lose hair and sleep over the problems I have to solve,” SG worker who’s only three months into her 1-year contract shares she does the work of two people and already feels drained

November 14, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Business

ComfortDelGro earns S$57.5M in 3QFY2024, a 15.2% jump YoY

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
SG Economy

Singapore stocks fell on Friday’s open—STI dropped 0.3%

November 15, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Lifestyle

Japanese man follows a “decision-free” lifestyle for 15 years to clear his mind

November 15, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Lifestyle

Singaporeans agree the country would be a kinder place to live in if the weather was cooler

November 15, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.