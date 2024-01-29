SINGAPORE: An anonymous participant took to an online group for delivery riders in Singapore to share a screengrab of a Google search result, answering the question, “What is the average salary of a delivery boy in Singapore?”

The highlighted result was an excerpt from a page by Glassdoor saying “The national average salary for a Delivery boy in Singapore is $10,000 in Singapore.” And the person sharing the screenshot captioned it: “We are underpaid.”

The average base pay range given by the job site read “SGD 10T – SGD 10T/mo.” However, on the right side of the screen, under a section labeled “What is the salary trajectory for a Delivery Driver?” the pay attributed to a delivery driver was listed as “SGD 4,400 /mo.” No salaries were listed for the Senior Deliver Driver and Delivery Driver IV positions.

This comes after recent news of how a delivery rider took to social media to share his struggle to make ends meet. In a post, he shared a screengrab of what he was paid for delivering two orders. While he earned S$2.00 for first delivery, he earned only S$1.06 for the second.

“Some days are better, some days are worse,” he wrote. “Using a throwaway account, this is the reality of working [as a] food delivery [rider] in Singapore.”

Others took to the post’s comments section to talk about how the amount delivery riders used to make when the app was still quite new is very different from the amount they can make now.

One commenter shared that back in 2021, making S$100 a day was easy. However, now, he considers it “good already” if he makes S$80 a day on a weekend. Another stressed how the job should not be treated as a full-time one, but merely a supplementary source of income.

In other news, not too long ago (November 2023), insurance company Singlife conducted a survey about the well-being of food delivery riders, and the results were alarming.

According to the study, only 17 per cent of the 500 food delivery riders surveyed considered themselves financially free. This is 12 per cent lower than the average Singaporean consumer.