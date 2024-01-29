SINGAPORE: An anonymous participant took to an online group for delivery riders in Singapore to share a screengrab of a Google search result, answering the question, “What is the average salary of a delivery boy in Singapore?”
The highlighted result was an excerpt from a page by Glassdoor saying “The national average salary for a Delivery boy in Singapore is $10,000 in Singapore.” And the person sharing the screenshot captioned it: “We are underpaid.”
The average base pay range given by the job site read “SGD 10T – SGD 10T/mo.” However, on the right side of the screen, under a section labeled “What is the salary trajectory for a Delivery Driver?” the pay attributed to a delivery driver was listed as “SGD 4,400 /mo.” No salaries were listed for the Senior Deliver Driver and Delivery Driver IV positions.
This comes after recent news of how a delivery rider took to social media to share his struggle to make ends meet. In a post, he shared a screengrab of what he was paid for delivering two orders. While he earned S$2.00 for first delivery, he earned only S$1.06 for the second.
“Some days are better, some days are worse,” he wrote. “Using a throwaway account, this is the reality of working [as a] food delivery [rider] in Singapore.”