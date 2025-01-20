Imagine receiving an enticing job offer in another country with a higher salary and a better work-life environment. Would you seize the opportunity or choose to stay in your comfort zone? For one Malaysian woman, the answer was clear—and her bold proposition has sparked a heated debate on social media.

Recently, a Malaysian woman known as @fazierajo took to Threads to share her perspective on the perks of working in Singapore, especially for single individuals with fewer responsibilities tying them down. Her post, which was featured in a Weirdkaya article, quickly gained traction, stirring up both praise and criticism from netizens.

Her message was simple yet thought-provoking – “To all single people who don’t have heavy commitments in Malaysia, if you have the chance to work in Singapore, please do so. Life is so much better here. The purchasing power is high, it’s a safe country, and everything is efficient.”

She went on to highlight her personal experience with the cost of living in Singapore, emphasizing the affordable food options. For instance, she shared that her daily dinner expenses rarely exceed S$8 (around RM26), with an average cost of S$6 (about RM19.70). This, she pointed out, is far less than what she would spend on dinner in Malaysia, where meals often cost more than RM10.

While acknowledging the common perception that Singapore is an expensive city, @fazierajo challenged this view, arguing that the cost of living in Singapore is largely dependent on one’s lifestyle choices. “People say Singapore is expensive? Unless you prefer fancy places, it’s quite affordable. In KL, even non-fancy places can be pricey,” she noted, adding that she has loved her life in Singapore so far.

However, it was not the financial rewards that motivated her to relocate; rather, she sought the opportunity to experience life on her own, outside of her comfort zone. “Money wasn’t the reason. It was about experiencing living alone and stepping out of my comfort zone,” she explained.

The post ignited a wave of divided opinions. Many were quick to agree with her observations about Singapore, praising her for embracing the adventure and encouraging others to explore new horizons. On the flip side, some netizens took issue with her apparent dismissal of Malaysia’s merits, accusing her of downplaying her home country in favour of Singapore’s “superior” lifestyle.

Additionally, one critic pointed out the challenges that come with Singapore’s high-pressure work culture, warning that it could be “brutal” and “unforgiving,” especially for those who may feel that they are past their prime.

The debate raises important questions about career decisions, lifestyle choices, and the broader notion of success. While the opportunity to work abroad offers potential rewards in terms of personal growth, financial gain, and new experiences, it also comes with challenges—especially when adjusting to a different cultural and professional environment.

For those considering a similar move, it’s essential to weigh the pros and cons. Is the allure of better pay, safety, and convenience worth the sacrifice of being far from home? Or is it more fulfilling to remain grounded, nurturing connections and responsibilities in the country that raised you?

Ultimately, the decision is a deeply personal one. But as @fazierajo’s post demonstrates, the experience of living and working abroad can provide new perspectives and opportunities for growth, making it a journey worth contemplating for anyone at a crossroads in their career and life.