“Should I quit my job?” — Singaporean asks for career advice after working for boss with mood swings

SINGAPORE: A young Singaporean recently took to an online news forum to ask others whether she should quit her job. Among her reasons for considering doing so were her boss’s mood swings and her being overworked.

“I’m 25, female, and currently in a marketing job,” an online user shared on Tuesday (July 11). She approached an online news forum with a pressing question for Singaporeans: “Should I quit my job?”

“This is my first job and have been working for a year since I graduated,” she shared. However, though the young woman is fairly new to the workforce, she shared that she already has second thoughts. “(I) feel like I’m in a job that’s been really bad for my mental health,” she shared. “My boss has pretty bad mood swings so the entire team is scared of him. Like everyone else, I’m terrified of talking to him and submitting my work to him.”

She went on to share that her team, along with her boss, are “very overworked,” adding, “My boss has to check all our work individually before we can send it to client(s).”

The netizen also shared that she is not prioritised by her boss because she handles smaller accounts. “So I’m constantly just waiting for him to approve my work before I can continue and execute stuff,” she said. “I also work outside of working hours (maybe 10 pm to 1 am or 2 am) so that I can deliver work to him by 8.30 am because I know he’s the most free at the start of the day.”

The young worker added that she recognises her learning curve, given that she is new at the job. “But my boss is quite impatient with me,” she shared. “He doesn’t really take the time to teach me but he expects me to understand. I’m doing my due diligence and asking my colleagues to mentor me…doing my own research and all that too. But I can’t read his mind so I constantly don’t hit his standards.”

The netizen shared that though the pay and the benefits are “good for a marketing job,” her mental health has taken a big hit. “Colleagues are great too,” she added. “But everyone is too busy to actually help and properly guide me. Should I quit my job? Is everywhere else like this?”

Singaporeans came through for the young woman, sharing their two cents on the matter in the post’s comments section.

Many urged her to quit and prioritise her mental health.

“For the sake of your mental health, I believe it’s time for you to give yourself a mental break and leave the company,” said one. “As much as the compensation is great, it will cost a lot more down the road for the amount of therapy and trauma you will get from this. Best of luck…only in your absence will they realise your worth.”

“For me, when the job culture is toxic, the boss is bad at their job, (and) doesn’t take feedback, (it) is a good enough reason to quit,” shared another. “Dont settle for less, find a higher paying job with better staff.”

Several online users encouraged the netizen to secure another job first. “Given that you haven’t been working for long (and presumably (don’t have) a lot of savings), I think it’ll be better to leave only if you have another job secured,” said one.

“If you want to quit your job, have a second job option before quitting. Otherwise, you have to be comfortable with being jobless for some time if financially you are okay,” another advised. “If you can tahan this, (it) sounds like a good opportunity to be mentally stronger: like separate work from life. I think it is really hard to be able to find a company that is perfect. I see it is the same almost everywhere. Otherwise, if you really cannot tahan, there is always an option to quit your company. There is no right or wrong answer here.”

