EDAM Entertainment announced on July 3, KST, that after extensive discussions, Shin Se Kyung and the company have agreed to end their management relationship as of July 4, 2024.

The company expressed deep gratitude for their partnership, built on mutual trust, and cherished every moment spent together.

They continued, requesting ongoing support and interest in Shin Se Kyung’s future endeavours, wishing her the best in all her activities.

Departure from previous agency

In 2021, Shin Se Kyung left Namoo Actors, her agency of 19 years since her debut, to join EDAM Entertainment, established by IU and her long-time manager.

IU welcomed her with a bouquet and rice cakes.

During her tenure with EDAM Entertainment, Shin Se Kyung appeared in tvN’s ‘Arthdal Chronicles’ and ‘Captivating the King.’ She is currently reviewing potential future projects.

Film and TV credits

Shin Se Kyung is a well-respected South Korean actress who began her career at a young age.

Born in Seoul on July 29, 1990, she started acting as a child, with a notable appearance at age eight on a Seo Taiji album cover. Her breakthrough role came in the 2009 sitcom “High Kick Through the Roof.”

Her film credits include “Hindsight” (2011), “R2B: Return to Base” (2012), and “Tazza: The Hidden Card” (2014).

On television, she has appeared in “Deep Rooted Tree” (2011), “A Girl Who Sees Smells” (2015), “Six Flying Dragons” (2015–2016), “The Bride of Habaek” (2017), “Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me” (2017–2018), “Rookie Historian Goo Hae-Ryung” (2019), “Run On” (2020), and “Captivating the King” (2024).

Shin Se Kyung earned acclaim for portraying a wise court lady in “Deep Rooted Tree.” She studied Performing Arts at Chung-Ang University.