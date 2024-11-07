SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman in her 30s who’s been able to earn and save a tidy sum is now looking to relocate elsewhere, asking Reddit users if anyone else has done the same.

U/Civil-Eggplant-88 wrote that she has worked hard for over a decade and “feels done” with Singapore. She clarified that she’s not looking for a less expensive place to live so she can retire early, but would like to “experience more of what the world has to offer”.

She added that she’s always wanted to leave Singapore but has yet to decide where to settle.

The post author described herself as a 36-year-old who has accumulated S$2.5 million, but she feels that staying in Singapore “might create more harm than good for me”.

And while she has her own business in Singapore, she’s willing to start again elsewhere.

She also listed the qualities of the next place she’d like to call home: progressive values, which are especially important to her as a member of the LGBTQ community, mild weather, nice compassionate people, and lots of city life and activities.

The post author added that she’d like to have children in the next few years.

While California, Vancouver, London and Tokyo are high on her list, Australia isn’t because she found it a bit boring when she lived there.

Perhaps, there aren’t very many people who’ve been able to amass the same amount of wealth as she has and, therefore, they may not be able to fully relate to her. Still, a number of commenters in good faith attempted to make good suggestions to her.

When one suggested she could start a branch of her business elsewhere, she answered that she’s “sick” of it at this point and that it’s time for something new, such as going into more investments.

A commenter suggested New Zealand, but the post author, who had stated she was looking for big city life, wrote that she might consider a quieter place such as New Zealand when she’s older.

Another suggested that instead of moving completely, the post author could sell her business and travel widely and pursue other endeavours that would make her happy.

She replied that she’s been doing this for the past year and added, “But despite the attempts, my heart isn’t here, and my soul feels depleted.”

Other commenters, meanwhile, suggested Taiwan, Austria, Budapest, Bali, Germany, the Netherlands, Seattle, and other places that might fit the post author’s requirements. /TISG

