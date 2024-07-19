SINGAPORE: A local man has finally realized the privilege of having a Singaporean passport after marrying a Filipina woman who has a less powerful one.

In a post on r/askSingapore, he shared his newfound appreciation for the ease of traveling with a Singaporean passport. He wrote, “As a Singaporean, I never really have to bother with applying visas when traveling abroad. I never really understood the hassle of applying for a visa. That was until I married my wife.”

“Being a filipino, her passport is y’know, weak. I never really understood the planning that goes into applying for one – flight tickets, itinerary, hotel booking, car rental, bank statements, proof of employment, notice of assessment, passport photos.”

He found the overall process overwhelming, particularly the appointments and waiting times at the embassy.

“We Singaporeans really are damn lucky to have the ability to just pack and go for a vacation on a whim,” he said.

“Our passport is really very very powerful.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors also shared stories about how easier things were for them when entering another country, compared to people of other nationalities.

One individual recalled that when she went to the embassy to have her interview for the student visa, the staff only asked her one question, which was, “What’s your occupation?”

After replying with one sentence, the staff immediately approved her application, which made her realize how easy things are for Singaporeans. Meanwhile, she noted that the people beside her (of other nationalities) were bombarded with questions. Some even prepared a speech of sorts for their visa interview.

She added, “To us, it’s just a Tuesday afternoon. To them, it’s much more. You can see their sheer excitement when they hear the word ‘approved.’”

Another individual mentioned that when he was queuing up like the rest of the travelers to enter Milan, the officer noticed he was holding a red Singapore passport and simply let him through the express lane.

A third individual shared that he had traveled to countries such as Laos, Zimbabwe, and Cuba without the hassle of queuing for visa at Passport Control, “while the average white person had to get in line for one.”

Others, meanwhile, took a moment to appreciate how lucky they are to hold a Singapore passport. They reflected on how fortunate they are compared to many others around the world who face challenges obtaining visas or encountering restrictions while traveling. For them, the Singapore passport symbolized freedom and opportunity, allowing them to explore the world with relative ease and convenience.

One individual commented, “Our passport is really very very powerful. I see some people struggle to apply for a visa and sometimes travel halfway around the world just to be denied entry because they did not have a visa to enter the next country. Imagine having to go through that.”

Earlier this year, the 2023 Henley Passport Index revealed that holders of the Singapore passport can now enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 193 countries and regions, surpassing the Japanese passport’s previous record.

Japan, which has been number one for five years straight, has dropped to third place for the first time. It’s now tied with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden.

Featured image by Depositphotos