Featured News Travel

SG man finally realizes the privilege of having a Singapore passport after marrying Filipina with weaker passport

ByYoko Nicole

July 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: A local man has finally realized the privilege of having a Singaporean passport after marrying a Filipina woman who has a less powerful one.

In a post on r/askSingapore, he shared his newfound appreciation for the ease of traveling with a Singaporean passport. He wrote, “As a Singaporean, I never really have to bother with applying visas when traveling abroad. I never really understood the hassle of applying for a visa. That was until I married my wife.

“Being a filipino, her passport is y’know, weak. I never really understood the planning that goes into applying for one – flight tickets, itinerary, hotel booking, car rental, bank statements, proof of employment, notice of assessment, passport photos.”

He found the overall process overwhelming, particularly the appointments and waiting times at the embassy.

“We Singaporeans really are damn lucky to have the ability to just pack and go for a vacation on a whim,” he said.

“Our passport is really very very powerful.”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors also shared stories about how easier things were for them when entering another country, compared to people of other nationalities.

See also  Netizens ask, “Why you no fun S'pore? Such a thing also cannot” after 'S'pore passport cake' bakery told to stop selling it & remove all images from its promotional materials

One individual recalled that when she went to the embassy to have her interview for the student visa, the staff only asked her one question, which was, “What’s your occupation?”

After replying with one sentence, the staff immediately approved her application, which made her realize how easy things are for Singaporeans. Meanwhile, she noted that the people beside her (of other nationalities) were bombarded with questions. Some even prepared a speech of sorts for their visa interview.

She added, “To us, it’s just a Tuesday afternoon. To them, it’s much more. You can see their sheer excitement when they hear the word ‘approved.’”

Another individual mentioned that when he was queuing up like the rest of the travelers to enter Milan, the officer noticed he was holding a red Singapore passport and simply let him through the express lane.

A third individual shared that he had traveled to countries such as Laos, Zimbabwe, and Cuba without the hassle of queuing for visa at Passport Control, “while the average white person had to get in line for one.”

See also  Singapore passport reclaims sole top spot as world’s most powerful in the Henley Passport Index

Others, meanwhile, took a moment to appreciate how lucky they are to hold a Singapore passport. They reflected on how fortunate they are compared to many others around the world who face challenges obtaining visas or encountering restrictions while traveling. For them, the Singapore passport symbolized freedom and opportunity, allowing them to explore the world with relative ease and convenience.

One individual commented, “Our passport is really very very powerful. I see some people struggle to apply for a visa and sometimes travel halfway around the world just to be denied entry because they did not have a visa to enter the next country. Imagine having to go through that.”

Earlier this year, the 2023 Henley Passport Index revealed that holders of the  Singapore passport can now enjoy visa-free access to an impressive 193 countries and regions, surpassing the Japanese passport’s previous record.

Japan, which has been number one for five years straight, has dropped to third place for the first time. It’s now tied with Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, South Korea, and Sweden. 

See also  Netizens say S'pore passport long processing time is a lesson to renew early instead of waiting last minute — you had 2 years to do so

Read more: Singapore beats Japan to claim coveted most powerful passport title

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Business Featured News

Upskilling could be win-win solution for employers and employees dissatisfied with current hybrid work model

October 25, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Home News

ComfortDelGro to spend close to half a billion dollars to acquire London private taxi group

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Malaysia

RM1200 (S$364) Nasi Lemak! — Malaysian woman goes viral after her customers, even SG foodies, sacrifice their wallets to taste her sambal delight

October 23, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Asia

King Solomon reimagined: KJC founder Apollo Quiboloy’s disturbing aspirations exposed in Senate hearing

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

G-Dragon’s third complete album is expected to be released in early November

October 25, 2024 Lydia Koh
Property

BTO frenzy: October launch sees record 33,983 applicants, singles drive demand for two-room Flexi flats

October 25, 2024 Gemma Iso
Asia

Devoted Malaysian wife cares for bedridden husband for 6 years—only to be abandoned as he remarries just one week after divorce

October 25, 2024 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.