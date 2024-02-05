SINGAPORE: On Feb 5, Qualys, Inc., the provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security, and compliance solutions, announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Singapore’s Ingram Micro, one of the world’s largest technology and services distributors, PR Newswire reports.

The partnership holds promising implications, expanding Qualys’ reach to a broader audience through Ingram Micro’s extensive network. Among the featured offerings is the Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Platform, a robust tool designed to help organisations measure, communicate, and mitigate cyber risks effectively.

Steven Gan, Qualys’ Country Manager for Southeast Asia, emphasised the significance of leveraging Ingram Micro’s expansive distribution network. Gan noted that this collaboration unlocks “unparalleled access to a diverse range of resellers and value-added partners in the market.”

He said, “This broadened reach helps ensure that Qualys’ innovative cybersecurity solutions are readily available to a wider audience, accelerating market penetration while growing its footprint in the region.”

“The alliance facilitates localized support for resellers, empowering them to deliver Qualys’ solutions effectively to end-users, helping organisations analyse and reduce their cyber risk more effectively,” he added.

Eunice Lau, Executive Managing Director at Ingram Micro (Singapore), expressed delight in welcoming Qualys to their cybersecurity practice. Lau emphasised the value of offering customers access to Qualys’ comprehensive full-service security solutions.

These solutions include “enterprise-grade asset visibility, vulnerability management, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation workflows.”

“Working together, we can further enable our channel partners to capitalize on the need to help customers with complex security-challenges with a robust integrated solution that can help them eliminate cyber risk,” she said./TISG

