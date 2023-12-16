SINGAPORE: Two eateries located at Jurong West Central have been suspended by the Singapore Food Agency for two weeks because of issues the agency had discovered related to hygiene.

Operations at Ya Kun Family Café and King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong West Central at Jurong Point have been suspended starting from Wednesday, Dec 13, up to Dec 26, 2023. This means the eateries will be closed in the days leading up to Christmas.

SFA issued separate advisories regarding the eateries, although both received 12 demerit points for failing to keep licensed premises free of infestation within 12 months.

Both Ya Kun Family Café and King of Prawn Noodles have been issued a fine totalling S$800 for the offences stated above.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled. All food handlers working in the suspended premises would also be required to re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1, before they can resume work as food handlers. The licensee is also required to ensure that all food hygiene officers working in the suspended premises, if any, re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 3,” the agency wrote, adding that it “takes a serious view of these offences.”

It also reminded food and beverage establishments to always observe good food and personal hygiene practices and only work with registered food handlers.

“SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” the agency added.

People who encounter poor food safety practices in eateries are encouraged not to eat at these places. They can also provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form “in the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments.”

Last month, the agency meted out fines to at least two other establishments. KG Catering was fined $6,000 on Nov 1 due to several hygiene lapses that caused 92 cases of food poisoning between Sept 11, 2022, and March 11, 2023. The breaches in hygiene include food waste found within the catering company’s premises, improper storage of food, and the presence of live cockroaches and other rodents.

Read also: SFA fines catering company $6,000 after 92 fall ill from food poisoning

On Nov 15, two Spize companies were fined $3,600 each due to food safety lapses discovered last year. Spize Bedok Pte. Ltd. and Spize Concepts Pte. Ltd were given fines under the Environmental Public Health (Food Hygiene) Regulations. SFA said it had received reports of 15 people falling ill with gastroenteritis in July 2022. They contracted food poisoning after consuming food prepared by Spize’s food establishments. /TISG

Read also: SFA fines 2 Spize outlets $3,600 each after 15 people suffered food poisoning