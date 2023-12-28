SINGAPORE: The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Tuesday (Dec 26) that it is suspending Malay Delights, a food stall in ‘That Coffee Place’ at 297C Compassvale Street.

Malay Delights has now been suspended for two weeks, from Dec 26, 2023, to Jan 8, 2024. Moreover, the eatery was also slapped with a fine of S$800 for two offences. Within 12 months, the eatery had accumulated 12 points under the SFA’s Points Demerit System due to a “failure to keep licensed premises free of infestation,” the agency said in a press release.

“Based on track records, a licensee who accumulates 12 or more demerit points within a 12-month period may have his licence suspended for a period of either two or four weeks, or cancelled,” added the SFA.

Additionally, the food handlers of Malay Delights must re-attend and pass the WSQ Food Safety Course Level 1 before being allowed to return to work. The eatery must also ensure that if there are any food hygiene officers working for Malay Delights, they should re-attend and pass the course as well.

“SFA takes a serious view of these offences and would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, and to engage only registered food handlers. SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act,” the agency added.

Diners who encounter poor food safety practices in food and beverage establishments are encouraged by SFA not to eat at these places. They can also provide feedback via SFA’s online feedback form “in the interest of maintaining a high standard of food hygiene at all eating establishments” or call the SFA Contact Centre at 68052871 with details for follow-up investigations.

Less than a fortnight ago, two eateries located at Jurong West Central were also suspended by the SFA for two weeks because of issues the agency had discovered related to hygiene.

Operations at Ya Kun Family Café and King of Prawn Noodles at Jurong West Central at Jurong Point were suspended from Wednesday, Dec 13, until Dec 26, 2023. This means the eateries were in the days leading up to Christmas but have since been allowed to reopen.

The establishments had also received 12 demerit points each for failing to keep licensed premises free of infestation within 12 months and had been issued a fine totalling S$800. /TISG

