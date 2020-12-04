Selena Gomez went on a few casual dates with Jimmy Butler but she is still single

- Advertisement -

It has been reported on social media and DeuxMoi, an Instagram page about celebrities that Selena Gomez has been seen going out with Jimmy Butler, a 31-year-old Miami Heat NBA player.

An insider told E! that the pair have gone out and that they have had a “few” dates now. However, the insider added that the duo are not exclusive as of now. 28-year-old Gomez is “keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he’s a great guy.”

“They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City,” the insider continued. “Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It’s very casual and she’s open to seeing where things go, but isn’t settling down just yet.”

Generally, “[she] is currently single but has recently been more open to dating.”

In mid-November, rumours about Gomez and Butler appeared on DeuxMoi. Two insiders told the outlet that Gomez and Butler were seen at the Lucien, a restaurant in New York City’s East Village. DeuxMoi publishes unverified celebrity gossip and allows its readers to decide for themselves what’s true or not. Another insider reported that Gomez and Butler were spotted in Bronxville, New York, a town just north of the city.

Gomez has been in New York City for the past few weeks to film her upcoming Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building with Martin Short and Steve Martin. Short shared with The Daily Beast in August that filming for the series was scheduled to start in October.

“It’s supposed to start filming in October, in New York,” he said. “It’s called Only Murders in the Building. And it’s about three people who live in one of those upscale apartment buildings in New York. They see each on the elevator, they kind of nod, but they never really speak. They don’t even know each other’s names. And then you find out that each one of them goes to their individual apartments and just turns on true crime and obsesses.

And then one time they’re in the elevator with this fourth person. And they find out that fourth person is killed and they’re determined to solve it. But they make a pact: that they will only solve murders in the building. Because they can’t be bothered to go outside.”

