BLACKPINK to hold first ever online concert in December

The concert in partnership with YouTube will be streamed live on December 27

BLACKPINK is holding their first ever virtual concert this month. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

Entertainment Celebrity
Here is some good news to end the year. will be holding an online later on this month. The South Korean girl group’s label YG Entertainment officially announced on December 3 that BLACKPINK will be holding their very first online concert, titled “YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: .” YG Entertainment is partnering with YouTube Music for the concert, which will be streamed live on December 27 at 2pm KST (midnight ET).

Other than being BLACKPINK’s first-ever virtual concert, the upcoming event will also mark the launch of YG Entertainment’s new concert brand “Palm Stage” (named after the idea of a concert fitting in the palm of a viewer’s hand). Prior to their upcoming concert, BLACKPINK will be greeting their fans and providing more details about the live-streamed event through a “BLACKPINK – ‘’ Announcement Live” broadcast on YouTube on December 4 at 2pm KST.

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured “Whistle” and “Boombayah”, their first number-one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

BLACKPINK is the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 13 with “Ice Cream” (2020), and on the Billboard 200, peaking at number two with The Album (2020).They were the first Korean girl group to enter and top Billboard‘s Emerging Artists chart and to top the Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart three times.

BLACKPINK was also the first female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their hit single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” (2018), whose music video is currently the most-viewed by a Korean group on YouTube. They have the most top 40 hits in the United Kingdom among all Korean artists, and their 2018 song “Kiss and Make Up” was the first-ever song by a Korean group to receive a certification from the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) and be certified platinum by the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA).

 

