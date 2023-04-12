SDP leaves AMK office to move closer to constituencies in the ‘Western half of the island’

SINGAPORE: Dr Chee Soon Juan, the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), announced in a recent social media post that SDP is moving the location of its office from its current space in Ang Mo Kio.

“Went to view a couple of office spaces in the Western half of the island to rent for the SDP. We left our previous space in AMK to move closer to the constituencies we’ve been working in. A good time to settle into new premises to continue our build-up towards the next GE,” wrote Dr Chee in an April 9 Facebook post.

SDP’s address is currently listed as 3 Ang Mo Kio Street 62, #02-30, Link@AMK Singapore, Singapore 569139.

The party, founded on Aug 6, 1980, is important in opposition politics. Its founder, Mr Chiam See Tong, won the seat at Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency in 1984, which he held until 2006.

In 1991, then SDP chairman Ling How Doong and Cheo Chai Chen contested and won, at Bukit Gombak SMC and Nee Soon Central SMC, respectively.

Since then, however, the SDP has yet to win a seat in Parliament.

In the last GE in 2020, Dr Chee and the party chair Dr Paul Ananth Tambyah, contested at Bukit Baton SMC and Bukit Panjang SMC, respectively. Although neither man won, they received a sizable percentage of the votes.

At Bukit Panjang, where Dr Tambyah had gone head to head with PAP’s Liang Eng Hwa, Mr Liang won 53.74 of the vote, while at Bukit Batok, PAP’s Murali Pillai won 54.80 per cent of the vote, besting Dr Chee.

After the election, Dr Tambyah, the first Singaporean to become president-elect of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, told the press, “We’ve done a strong campaign considering the circumstances. As I said before, it would be a miracle if we get in, but unfortunately, the miracle did not happen. But we’re grateful for the experiences and as Dr Chee said, I’m sure we’ll do better the next time.” /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg