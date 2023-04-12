Stories you might’ve missed, April 12

‘I was charged 1 fish, 1 meat $3.80, according to the receipt’ — Goh Meng Seng shares F&B incident

NTUC FairPrice receives flak despite apology after their staff told Muslim couple ‘Not for India, don’t take. Go away!’ from taking free iftar snacks

On Sunday (April 9), a mixed-race Muslim couple visited the NTUC Fairprice outlet at One Tampines Hub for weekly grocery shopping. They were “shooed” away from the free Iftar bites booth by a Fairprice employee, although they are Muslim.

Iftar Bites is an initiative by NTUC Fairprice to cater to Muslim patrons who may need to break their fast whilst on the go. They provide small bites and refreshments as well as dates for free.

Maid who worked for family for 10 years finds another family to work for but employers want her to return to the agency instead

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media asking for advice after her employer of 10 years decided to make things difficult for her. In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers, the maid wrote that she had worked for her employers for ten years. When she spoke to her employer about renewing her contract, the former refused but allowed her to find another employer. The helper then managed to find another employer who wanted to directly hire her instead of going through an agency.

Singaporean livestreamer Kiaraakitty gets stopped by police in South Korea for ‘having her boobs out’

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video by local streamer Kiaraakitty, she showed her unfortunate encounter with South Korean police while casually streaming along the roads.

The edited video, part of a nine-hour live stream, revealed how two police stopped the live streamer due to her choice of clothing. She wore a laced top revealing her boobs, fur coat, skirt, and rabbit headband.

‘These days truth is a multiple choice answer’ — KF Seetoh on conflicting reports about Geylang Ramadan bazaar

SINGAPORE: Food guru KF Seetoh called out a newspaper for what appears to be conflicting reporting regarding the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar in a recent Facebook post.

“Soooo, one politician was quoted by the media saying the Geylang Bazaar hawkers made their 18k rental revenue in a week. The same media also reported the hawkers are struggling and an online news portal says the hawkers regret taking up a stall. These days truth is a multiple choice answer. Anything oso can say,” the Makansutra founder wrote on April 9.

