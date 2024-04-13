Business

Scoot receives first of nine E190-E2 aircraft from Azorra

ByMary Alavanza

April 13, 2024
Azorra delivers E190-E2 aircraft to Scoot

SINGAPORE: Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA), just got a shiny new addition to its fleet – the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, also known as Explorer 3.0, the third addition to Scoot’s fleet.

Scoot received the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, the first of nine planes from Azorra, in a handover ceremony in Brazil. In May, Scoot will kick off its E2 services, starting with a flight to Krabi, Thailand.

Mr Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said, “We are honoured to be the first Singapore carrier to take delivery of this modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and the E190-E2 jets are crucial to our overall network growth strategy.”

He added, “The delivery of the first Embraer E190-E2 reflects our confidence in the demand for air travel and our commitment to connect our customers to more destinations at the same great value.

We thank Azorra and Embraer for supporting us in this next chapter as we become the first major operator of the E2 in Southeast Asia.”

See also  SECRET REVEALED! Ex-SIA girl tells everyone what FREE food & drinks they can get on flights

On Aorra’s released statement, Mr John Evans, CEO and founder of Azorra, said:

“It’s truly exciting to be part of this new chapter for Scoot with the addition of E2s, facilitating optimised expansion of its existing network and the development of new markets with such an efficient and versatile aircraft.

This marks our biggest, most important step in expanding Azorra’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.” /TISG

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Business

OCBC achieves 80% of its 250K target cross-border QR payments in 2024

October 24, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

53% Singapore companies plan to devote over $700,000 to sustainable investments

October 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Chick-fil-A to open first Asia restaurant in Singapore “bringing new jobs and opportunities” to S’poreans

October 18, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Lifestyle

SG worker asks, “Would you rather be on good terms with your boss and lose out on being close to your colleagues?”

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Celebrity

Grab delivers chicken rice to Loh Kean Yew in Denmark, but not everyone is amused

October 24, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore ranked as the second most free economy in the world

October 24, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Relationships

“He always either gives me one-word replies or leaves me on read,” Woman says her bf changed ever since he joined the army

October 24, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.