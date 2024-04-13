SINGAPORE: Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines (SIA), just got a shiny new addition to its fleet – the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, also known as Explorer 3.0, the third addition to Scoot’s fleet.

Scoot received the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft, the first of nine planes from Azorra, in a handover ceremony in Brazil. In May, Scoot will kick off its E2 services, starting with a flight to Krabi, Thailand.

Mr Leslie Thng, CEO of Scoot, said, “We are honoured to be the first Singapore carrier to take delivery of this modern and fuel-efficient aircraft and the E190-E2 jets are crucial to our overall network growth strategy.”

He added, “The delivery of the first Embraer E190-E2 reflects our confidence in the demand for air travel and our commitment to connect our customers to more destinations at the same great value.

We thank Azorra and Embraer for supporting us in this next chapter as we become the first major operator of the E2 in Southeast Asia.”

On Aorra’s released statement, Mr John Evans, CEO and founder of Azorra, said:

“It’s truly exciting to be part of this new chapter for Scoot with the addition of E2s, facilitating optimised expansion of its existing network and the development of new markets with such an efficient and versatile aircraft.

This marks our biggest, most important step in expanding Azorra’s commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.” /TISG