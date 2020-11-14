Home News SCDF rescues pedestrian trapped under bus for 15 minutes

SCDF rescues pedestrian trapped under bus for 15 minutes

Police arrest the 36-year-old bus driver for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt

Screengrab: SG Road Vigilante

Singapore — An accident involving an Transit bus occurred late on Wednesday (Nov 11) at the junction of Lorong 6 and East, resulting in a pedestrian being trapped under the bus.

Fortunately, Singapore Civil Defence Force officers managed to rescue the 52-year-old man in 15 minutes and he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to a report from The New Paper.

Police arrested the 36-year-old bus driver for dangerous driving causing grievous hurt.

The pedestrian was crossing at the traffic light with his shopping trolley and the bus was making a right turn when the accident occurred, according to witnesses.

One man at the scene only realised that someone was caught under the bus when he saw the driver alight and look under the vehicle.

A motorcyclist who was also at the scene said: “The man looked like he was in pain. He was freed after 15 minutes and taken to the hospital at about 11 pm.”

A person who saw the victim after he had been moved out from under the bus said that he looked like he had sustained serious injuries to his hands and feet.

No details about the victim, including his name and injuries, have been disclosed.

There is footage of the scene of the accident on YouTube, posted by SG Road Vigilante.

Ms Tammy Tan, the senior vice-president of corporate communications at Transit, is quoted as saying that the company has endeavored to reach out to the victim.

“We have left our contact details with the hospital and hope the gentleman or his family members are able to get in touch with us so we can assist them as he recuperates. We are deeply sorry for the accident and are assisting the police in their investigations,” she  said. /TISG

