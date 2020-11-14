Home News Police arrest man who refused to get down from the roof of...

Police arrest man who refused to get down from the roof of taxi to prevent his wife from leaving

The man, who was later arrested also used his body to try to block the taxi from driving off

Screengrab: SG Road Vigilante

Anna Maria Romero

Home News
Singapore—As men and women have said over the ages, “the things we do for love.”

However, one man may have taken this saying to an extreme when he refused to get down from the roof of a taxi at a stop at in order to prevent his wife from leaving, which resulted in his arrest by the police for committing a .

Despite witnesses and onlookers urging him to get down lest he get into further trouble, the 33-year-old man simply would not listen to voices of reason.

The man and his wife had been in the midst of a quarrel when the woman ran toward the taxi stand outside Yeliba Square near on Tuesday morning (Nov 10) shortly past 11:00.

The woman then tried to flee from the man, getting into a taxi so she could get out of the situation, according to a report from Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao.

An eyewitness said that the woman looked panicked, and as she tried to get into a cab, the man tried to prevent her from leaving by pulling her hair.

Onlookers who noticed the woman’s upset state tried to intervene. However, the woman still entered the cab. Upon seeing this, the man climbed atop the roof of the taxi.

The onlookers then tried to get the man to climb down, going as far as to reaching out a hand to assist him in alighting, according to mustsharenews. However, since he resisted their efforts, the police were called in.

At one point, the man got down from the car and tried to open the doors of the cab, which were locked. He also used his body to try to block the taxi from driving away.

When the police arrived, they arrested the man, whose case is now under investigation.

A video of the incident was posted on SG Road Vigilante’s YouTube account on Nov 11.

-/TISG

 

Tags: ,
