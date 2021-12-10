Home News Scammers with faulty police disguise level up in latest attempt after taking...

Scammers with faulty police disguise level up in latest attempt after taking public “constructive” criticisms

Photo: FB screengrab/ Lid Wati Hassan and De Long Ang/Instagram/sgfollowsall

The power of constructive feedback & suggestions! What will they think of next?

By Hana O
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Taking public criticisms constructively, scammers appear to have upgraded their fake Singapore Police Force (SPF) cap and unkempt appearance in the latest attempts to dupe victims in an impersonation scam.

A concerned member of the public warned others last month of an ongoing scam involving a man pretending to be an SPF officer.

Unlike other less convincing methods, the scammer had the confidence to reveal his face through video call.

However, to the discerning eye, the man wore a shoddily-made cap with a fake SPF logo on one side and the New York Yankees logo on the other.

- Advertisement 1-

He also held up a pass in hopes of convincing his targets that he was the real thing, and they would cough up their personal details.

Photo: FB screengrab/Lid Wati Hassan

On Wednesday (Dec 8), another post made it to Complaint Singapore’s Facebook page, warning others of the scammer.

This time, the SPF logo was more distinct in the background. The man also had his shirt fully buttoned up.

Photo: FB screengrab/ De Long Ang

A clearer photo of another scammer posted by Instagram page sgfollowsall shows a man wearing an Adidas cap behind an SPF tarpaulin.

- Advertisement 2-

Photo: IG screengrab/sgfollowsall

Members of the public are advised not to engage with such callers, regardless of whether they are the same person.

Meanwhile, netizens poked fun at the attempt, highlighting the upgraded version.

“Not bad, leh. Scammer also went for an upgrade, ah. They got skill future fund also to attend course?” said Facebook user Thomas Hay.

“Seriously improved version, the previous one? Kena sack. Because he call whole day, earn no money,” commented Facebook user Kent Kent Long.

- Advertisement 3-

Others noted that the SPF uniform no longer had metal buttons.

“He might as well have a police logo on his forehead convincingly himself,” said another netizen peeved at the scammers.

According to hometeamns.sg, those found guilty of impersonating a public servant can be sentenced to up to two years imprisonment, a fine, or both.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688. /TISG

Read related: SCAM ALERT! Alleged scammer wearing fake S’pore police cap & uniform asks victim for bank details, netizen warns others

SCAM ALERT! Alleged scammer wearing fake S’pore police cap & uniform asks victim for bank details, netizen warns others

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -

Read More

Home News

‘Insufferable elitist with serious boobs fetish’ — Woman seeks help to escape ‘horror blind date’ with RI-educated, but help never came…

Singapore — There are good dates. And there are ho-hum dates. And then there are the absolute horror dates! — you know, the kind that might cause someone to swear off the opposite sex for a very long time,...
Read more
Home News

Scammers with faulty police disguise level up in latest attempt after taking public “constructive” criticisms

Singapore — Taking public criticisms constructively, scammers appear to have upgraded their fake Singapore Police Force (SPF) cap and unkempt appearance in the latest...
Read more
Featured News

Stories you might’ve missed, Dec 10

Tributes pour in for nurse who committed suicide, colleagues hope to raise awareness of their plight   Singapore — Late on Wednesday night (Dec 8), nurses’...
Read more
Home News

Lee Suet Fern visits Chee Soon Juan at Orange & Teal

Singapore — Opposition figure turned restauranteur Chee Soon Juan said in a Facebook post on Friday (Dec 10) that Ms Lee Suet Fern had...
Read more
Home News

‘No need to draw on S’pore reserves as revenues turned out higher than expected’ — Lawrence Wong on S$1.4 billion fiscal support for workers...

Singapore — Speaking on the S$1.4 billion financial scheme rolled out for workers and businesses during the country's Stabilisation Phase, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong...
Read more
Home News16679Featured News8703SG Economy5024SG Politics3931Celebrity2969International2809Lifestyle2173World2136Malaysia1961Asia1803Business & Economy1779Entertainment1500Arts1246In the Hood1006
PAP1908Lee Hsien Loong1495COVID-191169WP937Straits Times923Lee Kuan Yew922Donald Trump905Trump841People's Action Party600SDP557Malaysia545Singapore524Pritam Singh522Heng Swee Keat502China495
- Advertisement -
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore