‘Insufferable elitist with serious boobs fetish’ — Woman seeks help to escape ‘horror blind date’ with RI-educated, but help never came…

Singapore — There are good dates. And there are ho-hum dates. And then there are the absolute horror dates! — you know, the kind that might cause someone to swear off the opposite sex for a very long time, if not for life.

“You know, we guys call it the Valley of Gods, because from top-down or bottom-up, girls’ cleavages look like a valley, and because boobs are made of men’s hopes and dreams, we name it Valley of Gods,” he told her.

One woman recounted her epic encounter on the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Wednesday (Dec 8), describing the episode as a “horror blind date” with the son of her aunt’s colleague.

He had been advertised to her as super smart”, “funny” and a “high-flyer at a Big 4 accounting firm,” but he turned out to be an “insufferable elitist” with a serious FETISH FOR boobs.

While waiting in the queue at a Subway eatery, they got to talking about something they had in common. Both had studied at Raffles Junior College (RJC).

But then it emerged that she came from a neighbourhood secondary school, instead of taking the high road through IP, the Integrated Programme, that lets students skip the O levels.

So her date labelled her a “half-blood”.

He told her: “You were not from RGS (Raffles Girls’ School), so you are only a half-blood Rafflesian. I am pure-blood, I was from RI.”

“Nani tf?! Are we in Harry Potter???,” she thought to herself, but before she could retort, the “pure blood” commented on her cleavage, calling it “impressive” with a *creepy smile*.

By then, she so wanted to escape that she had begun messaging friends “to do the fake emergency call strategy”.

But help didn’t arrive. Again he complimented on her assets.

“Him: (after we got our food) Have to say, you really have a magnificent pair.

Me: Ummm…okay?

Him: Do you have a favourite number?

Me: No, do you?

Him: Yes! 5,318,008 – because upside down on a calculator it spells BOOBIES.”

The woman asked others online if they had worse dating experiences to “please share so I can feel better and not have to seek counseling”.

Amused by her story, commenters obliged.

Others offered advice and sympathy.

/TISG

