;
International

San Francisco apologizes to Black residents for discrimination

ByGemma Iso

February 28, 2024
san-francisco-apologizes-to-black-residents-for-discrimination

San Francisco

In a groundbreaking gesture aimed at addressing decades of systemic discrimination and targeted violence, San Francisco has taken a historic step by offering a formal apology to its Black residents.

San Francisco In a unanimous decision on Tuesday, all 11 members of the city’s Board of Supervisors voted to adopt a resolution extending a heartfelt apology to the Black community while committing to rectifying past injustices and misdeeds.

The resolution, a significant milestone in the city’s history, acknowledges and apologizes for the systemic discrimination, targeted violence, and atrocities that have plagued Black residents and their descendants for generations.

Supervisor Shamann Walton expressed gratitude towards the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, recognizing their efforts in developing recommendations aimed at repairing the deep-seated harm inflicted upon Black communities. He emphasized that while there’s still much work to be done, this apology marks a crucial step forward in the journey toward justice.

Reflecting on the widespread protests ignited by the tragic death of George Floyd and the subsequent calls for reform echoing across the nation, Supervisor Hillary Ronen emphasized the urgency for change. She recalled the powerful momentum of those moments, describing them as a catalyst for real and fundamental transformation.

San Francisco and racial equality

San Francisco joins Boston as one of the pioneering cities to issue such a formal apology, marking a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for racial equality and justice.

This gesture comes on the heels of a landmark decision by California’s state reparations task force in May 2023, which endorsed recommendations for one of the most substantial reparations initiatives in modern U.S. history. Task force chair Kamilah Moore outlined a comprehensive approach to reparations, encompassing compensation, restitution, rehabilitation, satisfaction, and guarantees of non-repetition.

The overwhelming support for reparations among African Americans, with 77% in favor according to the Pew Research Center, underscores the significance of these reparative efforts in addressing historical injustices and advancing towards a more equitable future.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

 

 

The post San Francisco apologizes to Black residents for discrimination appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Sports

World Chess Championship: Paddy Upton’s mental conditioning strategies for newly-crowned champion Gukesh Dommaraju

December 16, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

“I am left unemployed now” — SG worker gets fired by her boss for posting on Instagram about her trip instead of work while she was on leave

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is S$11K worth moving from Canada to Singapore?” — Foreigner asks Singaporeans after getting a job offer in SG

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Help! My boss submits the hard work done by our team as his own and takes credit for it while telling us we’re incompetent

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.