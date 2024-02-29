International

Judge Tracie Porter removes Trump name from Illinois ballot

ByGemma Iso

February 29, 2024
Cook County Circuit Court Judge Tracie Porter’s verdict declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the state’s ballot, pending an appeal process. This pivotal decision comes just as the nation awaits a crucial Supreme Court ruling on whether individual states can disqualify candidates under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Trump ineligible: Judge Tracie Porter

Porter, mirroring actions taken by other jurisdictions, issued a temporary stay on her ruling, halting the removal of the former president from the ballot pending an appeal process.

The ruling, which follows a week of intense arguments regarding Illinois statutes, carries significant weight as it impacts the upcoming primary elections scheduled for March 19, 2024.

Judge Porter’s order, while contingent on potential higher court decisions, underscores the gravity of the situation, acknowledging its profound impact on the democratic process.

Ground for disqualification

Central to the judge’s decision was a deep dive into state law and the jurisdiction of the state elections board in addressing such matters.

Drawing on precedents and legal interpretations, Judge Porter asserted that Illinois law permitted challenges of this nature, emphasizing Trump’s alleged involvement in the insurrection of January 6 as grounds for disqualification.

The echoes of this decision reverberate beyond Illinois, resonating with similar rulings in Colorado and the findings of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Both jurisdictions cited evidence presented by plaintiffs, largely sourced from the committee’s report, to support the charge of “insurrection” against the former president.

Crucially, Judge Porter affirmed the self-executing nature of Section 3, asserting its applicability to presidents and the authority of individual states to enforce it, even in the context of a national election.

As the Supreme Court prepares to weigh in on this historic case, the ramifications are poised to reverberate across the political spectrum, underscoring the enduring tensions between federal and state authorities in the electoral process.

Pressure mounts for Fani Willis with Terrence Bradley testimony

