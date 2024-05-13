;
Chinese immigrants are here to build a little army, says Trump

The recent article from New York sheds light on the daily struggles of Chinese immigrants in Flushing, contrasting the reality with the narrative propagated by former President Donald Trump and some Republicans.

Trump’s portrayal of Chinese immigrants as a potential threat, particularly emphasizing their military age and suggesting they are forming an “army,” has stirred controversy and raised concerns among Asian advocacy groups.

Trump’s remarks during a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, where he mentioned the influx of Chinese immigrants and questioned their intentions, reflect a divisive rhetoric that has been amplified in conservative media and social platforms.

“They’re coming in from China — 31, 32,000 over the last few months — and they’re all military age and they mostly are men,” Trump said during a campaign rally last month in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania. “And it sounds like to me, are they trying to build a little army in our country? Is that what they’re trying to do?”

Cynthia Choi, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, condemned Trump’s rhetoric as dehumanizing and warned of its potential to fuel hate and violence against Chinese immigrants and Asian Americans. She emphasized the harmful impact of such language, especially amidst an already tense political climate and heightened racial tensions.

“Trump’s dehumanizing rhetoric and blatant attacks against immigrant communities will, without question, only fuel more hate against not only Chinese immigrants but all Asian Americans in the U.S.,” Cynthia Choi, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate and co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “In the midst of an already inflamed political climate and election year, we know all too well how harmful such rhetoric can be.”

Gregg Orton, from the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans, highlighted the fear gripping many Asian American communities due to xenophobic rhetoric and the potential for further harassment and violence.

