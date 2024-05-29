SINGAPORE: In 2024, fresh Singaporean graduates could earn starting salaries that vary widely depending on their degree. While the median fresh graduate salary has crossed S$4,300, this figure doesn’t tell the whole story.

Many graduates will earn significantly more or less. Salaries can be particularly promising for those in the upper half of their graduating class. But for those who don’t? Well, one Singaporean notes that it will only keep graduates in “delulu land.”

According to the Vulcan Post, the median salary across all sectors was S$5,197 in 2023. However, some fresh graduates are starting their careers with salaries of S$6,000 or more than S$7,000.

Computer science degrees dominate the list. SMU’s Computer Science graduates with honours lead with starting salaries of S$7,752. NUS’s Bachelor of Computing in Computer Science follows closely with S$7,700.

Specialising in information systems or artificial intelligence also pays well, as shown by SMU’s Information Systems degree, which offers S$6,666 for top graduates.

Graduates with combined degrees also see high starting salaries. NTU’s Business and Computer Engineering/Computing double degree offers S$7,000.

Interestingly, traditional business and law degrees still command high salaries. NUS’s Bachelor of Business Administration graduates can expect S$7,500, while law graduates from NUS and SMU start at S$7,100 and S$7,000, respectively.

This shows that top-performing graduates in these fields continue to be highly valued.

Economics and business degrees were also on the list, with SMU’s Economics graduates with honours earning S$6,000. This is good news, as business degrees are among the most popular in Singapore, even as interest in STEM fields has waned.

But what do Singaporeans think?

One Singaporean on social media noted that it’s no longer rare to earn over S$6,000 starting salary if you’re in the top 25% of your cohort. These individuals are just as, if not more, driven.

However, these high-paying jobs often involve the “ungodliest hours of work known to men.” According to him, it’s no surprise that someone working 80 hours a week will earn more than someone working 40 hours.

Another pointed out that “it’s not rare, but it’s not common either.” Only the top 25% of graduates from these 20 specific degrees out of many disciplines earn more than S$6,000.

Among these 20 degrees, it’s primarily the usual suspects: law, business, and the newer fields like computer science, software engineering, AI, and ML. No other industries are spotted.

While one noted that “If your GPA isn’t second upper, that’s not possible,” another agreed that this will only be “keeping most graduates in delulu land.”

The Vulcan Post reports 20 degrees from five universities where the average gross monthly salary for the top 25% of graduates meets or exceeds S$6,000, more than double the number of degrees offering such salaries just two years ago.

SMU Computer Science (cum laude and above): S$7,752 NUS Bachelor of Computing (Computer Science): S$7,700 NUS Bachelor of Business Administration: S$7,500 NUS Bachelor of Laws: S$7,100 NTU Double Degree in Business and Computer Engineering/Computing: S$7,000 SMU Law: S$7,000 SMU Information Systems (cum laude and above): S$6,666 SIT Bachelor of Science in Computer Science in Real-Time Interactive Simulation: S$6,656 NUS Bachelor of Science (Business Analytics): S$6,600 SUTD Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Science and Design): S$6,600 SMU Computer Science: S$6,500 NTU Double Degree in Engineering and Economics: S$6,500 NUS Bachelor of Engineering (Computer Engineering): S$6,355 SMU Information Systems: S$6,250 NTU Data Science and Artificial Intelligence: S$6,250 NUS Bachelor of Computing (Information Security): S$6,210 NTU Computer Engineering: S$6,200 NUS Bachelor of Computing (Information Systems): S$6,000 SMU Economics (cum laude and above): S$6,000 NTU Computer Science: S$6,000

