SINGAPORE: The latest Child Injury Surveillance Report from KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital has identified drowning, falls from heights, and road traffic injuries as the top three causes of death among injured children.

The comprehensive study, which collated data from 2012 to 2023, revealed that out of 4,472 road traffic accident injuries involving children, four were fatal.

Disturbingly, in 2023 alone, there were 373 injuries—a 20% increase from the previous year. Notably, half of these injured children were not using seat belts or child safety seats at the time of the accidents.

A Senior Consultant at the Emergency Department of KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital emphasized the critical need to use child safety seats properly.

“Many parents do not know how to keep their children safely in child safety seats or install child safety seats in the car,” the consultant said.

“When children cry, parents often compromise and do not put their children in the safety seat. We strongly recommend that all parents and caregivers use age-appropriate child safety seats every time they travel in a car, even for short journeys,” the consultant added.

In response to these concerning statistics, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital has been proactive in raising safety awareness among parents.

Since 2021, the hospital has organized safety seat workshops where doctors and physiotherapists teach parents how to install and use child safety seats properly. To date, more than 700 families have benefited from these workshops.

Child safety seats typically expire in five to six years, but many parents are unaware of this, potentially compromising their children’s safety.

Experts also warn against using second-hand child safety seats purchased online, as their history and integrity cannot be reliably determined, especially regarding past involvement in accidents.

Drowning remains another significant threat to child safety. The report documents 361 cases of child drowning over the past decade, with 19 resulting in fatalities.

The hospital advises that parents constantly supervise their children near water and avoid distractions such as mobile phones.

The findings of the report highlight the importance of continuous education and vigilance in preventing child injuries and fatalities.