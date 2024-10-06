SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media after being disappointed with his meal, specifically sharing his dismay at the high price he was asked to pay for just one piece of fish.

His most recent experience at the diner on Thursday (Oct 3) was disappointing because his order of ikan asam pedas, a classic Malaysian sour and spicy fish dish, costs S$12. This was shown on the screenshot of the order confirmation from the eatery that he uploaded with his post.

The other parts of his dinner, which he wrote he intended to share with a colleague, composed of lontong sayur lodeh, tahu goreng, and terung belado, for a total of S$31.61.

The Facebook user, who goes by Goofy Garf on the platform, wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE group page on Saturday (Oct 5) that he had ordered from Rumah Makan Minang at Our Tampines Hub before. The eatery specializes in Minangkabau Cuisine.

And while the restaurant had gotten his order incorrectly in the past, he did not seem to mind so much, writing that “anyway, it’s still food.”

But this time, the fish he ordered was the most expensive part of the meal. He wrote, “What I got was just 1 batang fish and asam gravy,” which did not even come with tomato pieces or lady’s fingers, he added.

He posted a photo of the fish order, which looked like only one piece of fish in a plastic container, and added that he emailed the restaurant’s customer service to clarify if “one piece of batang fish” indeed costs S$12.

“Goofy Garf” also wrote that he understands food prices have gone up but only wanted clarification concerning his order. He thought this restaurant’s standard online order of asam fish comprised two pieces, not just one.

However, as of the time he put up his post, he had yet to hear from Rumah Makan Minang’s customer service.

He ended his post by writing that the incident was “Very disappointing. I advise other customers to please check your pick-up order on the spot before moving off from their shop.”

The Independent Singapore has contacted the post author and Rumah Makan Minang for further updates or comments. /TISG

Read also: “Why everything has gotten more expensive?” — Singaporeans say prices are still high even after core inflation dropped to lowest since Feb 2022