Featured News Startups

Ryde Group makes historic debut at NYSE as first Singaporean ride-hailing start-up to IPO

ByJewel Stolarchuk

April 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Ryde Group Ltd marked a historic milestone on Friday (5 April) by becoming the first Singaporean ride-hailing start-up to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company’s senior management team, led by CEO and Founder Terence Zou, participated in the ringing of the closing bell, symbolizing the culmination of its successful initial public offering (IPO) in March.

In a statement released to the press, Ryde Group expressed pride in achieving this feat and emphasized the significance of the moment for the company and the Singaporean tech ecosystem at large.

CEO Terence Zou, alongside CFO Chen Fei Lang and CTO Nitin Dolli, graced the prestigious occasion, highlighting the collective effort behind Ryde Group’s journey from a homegrown start-up to a globally recognized player in the ride-hailing industry.

Ryde Group’s IPO saw the sale of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $5.394 (US$4.00) per share, amounting to a total of $16.18 million (US$12 million) in gross proceeds.

See also  Malaysia starts anti-monopoly probe against Grab a year after Uber take over

This influx of capital presents a significant opportunity for the company to further its expansion plans and technological advancements.

CEO Terence Zou affirmed that a substantial portion of the proceeds would be allocated towards expanding Ryde Group’s presence in new geographic markets and enhancing its technological infrastructure.

Mr Zou emphasized the pivotal role these investments would play in accelerating the company’s future revenue and operational growth, positioning Ryde Group for sustained success in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

The ringing of the closing bell at the NYSE served as a moment of celebration for Ryde Group and as a testament to the resilience and innovation of Singapore’s burgeoning tech scene.

With its sights set on expansion and technological advancement, Ryde Group is poised to redefine the ride-hailing experience while continuing to make waves in the global marketplace.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Number of people seeking help from Credit Counselling Singapore soared by 20% in first half of 2024

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans’ health has improved but many still face economic pressure: Survey

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Love, Bonito lays off 7% of global workforce, almost half of affected employees from Singapore

October 18, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Lifestyle

Should people quit their current job before going for interviews?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Relationships

“Relationships these days are built on poor foundations,” uni student feels that many Singaporeans enter relationships just for “the sake of affordable housing”

October 19, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Relationships

My parent strongly feel we shouldn’t take a BTO on a lower floor, what do I do?

October 19, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

FLCT to acquire prime logistics property in Singapore for S$140.3M

October 19, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.