SINGAPORE: Ryde Group Ltd marked a historic milestone on Friday (5 April) by becoming the first Singaporean ride-hailing start-up to go public on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

The company’s senior management team, led by CEO and Founder Terence Zou, participated in the ringing of the closing bell, symbolizing the culmination of its successful initial public offering (IPO) in March.

In a statement released to the press, Ryde Group expressed pride in achieving this feat and emphasized the significance of the moment for the company and the Singaporean tech ecosystem at large.

CEO Terence Zou, alongside CFO Chen Fei Lang and CTO Nitin Dolli, graced the prestigious occasion, highlighting the collective effort behind Ryde Group’s journey from a homegrown start-up to a globally recognized player in the ride-hailing industry.

Ryde Group’s IPO saw the sale of 3,000,000 Class A ordinary shares at a price of $5.394 (US$4.00) per share, amounting to a total of $16.18 million (US$12 million) in gross proceeds.

This influx of capital presents a significant opportunity for the company to further its expansion plans and technological advancements.

CEO Terence Zou affirmed that a substantial portion of the proceeds would be allocated towards expanding Ryde Group’s presence in new geographic markets and enhancing its technological infrastructure.

Mr Zou emphasized the pivotal role these investments would play in accelerating the company’s future revenue and operational growth, positioning Ryde Group for sustained success in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

The ringing of the closing bell at the NYSE served as a moment of celebration for Ryde Group and as a testament to the resilience and innovation of Singapore’s burgeoning tech scene.

With its sights set on expansion and technological advancement, Ryde Group is poised to redefine the ride-hailing experience while continuing to make waves in the global marketplace.