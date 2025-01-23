SINGAPORE: After a resident shared a photo of an overflowing dustbin located in the Punggol Bay area, a handful of Singaporeans shared their two cents on the matter.

“Punggol Bay view,” wrote Facebook user Abdurahman Lim in a complaint group on Wednesday (Jan 22). The post featured a dustbin at a residential block full of rubbish. On the ground surrounding it were more trash items — plastic bags, empty cans, a cigarette box, and even a piece of dirty tissue.

The post caught the attention of many other online users, who made a beeline for the comments section to share their two cents on the matter. One person cited three problems with the photo: “1. The bin was not cleared efficiently,” he wrote. “2. The bin was full, yet trash was dumped on/around it. 3. Mice or birds might have feasted on the food waste.”

While one wondered if a monkey was to blame, another shared his curiosity about the size of such dustbins. “I am curious as to why HDB provides small dustbins,” he wrote. “It may be more beneficial to consider larger bins to accommodate 300 residents’ needs adequately.”

Still, others brought up the contractor in charge of the block. “The dustbin is full, but no one cleared the excess rubbish, so it fell to the ground. The contractor is not doing a good job.”

One even went so far as to write, “That’s ‘affordable’ housing.”

