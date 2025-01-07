CORRECTION NOTICE: An earlier post (dated 12 Dec 2024, that has since been deleted) communicated false statements of fact.

For the correct facts, Visit
In the Hood

How to deal with neighbour from hell? — Resident seeks advice to stop non-stop loud thumping and harassment from next door

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

January 7, 2025

SINGAPORE: “Neighbour from hell. Planning to go to the CDRT; any advice?”

A resident who has had enough of the “non-stop” loud noises from a problematic neighbour took to an online forum on Sunday (Jan 5) to share that he is considering going straight to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT).

“Hi all, I am writing in the hopes of gathering knowledge and information from those who have dealt with neighbours from hell before and have filed a legal case via CDRT,” he wrote.

“My neighbour has been harassing my family and other neighbours non-stop through loud thumping, banging of metal wares, etc, at ungodly hours on purpose,” he added.

“We do not understand why they are doing this. We have more than sufficient evidence in audio recordings, police reports, etc. We have also tried to reach out to them on multiple occasions but were threatened multiple times.

Therefore, we are thinking of going straight to the CDRT and skipping the mediation step because it is highly unlikely they will agree with mediation. What are some things I need to take note of to mentally and financially prepare? We just want to live peacefully in our home.”

See also  Grab delivery man shares the “worst condo” to deliver to

A handful of online users responded to the writer. “Sending you all the encouragement and support, having also experienced a neighbour from hell before,” said one, while another wrote:

“This is the worst kind of nightmare cause they will just continue that kind of behaviour no matter what.”

One of the comments even suggested going to social media.

According to SG Courts, “The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT) hear disputes under the Community Disputes Resolution Act (CDRA) between neighbours involving acts of unreasonable interference with the enjoyment or use of places of residence.”

Read also: Resident says that whenever she cooks, her neighbour pounds on the wall, claiming it makes the flat “too hot”

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Student claims a technician initially charged $85 for his laptop repair but later billed him $50 more

January 7, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

Woman draws flak for getting “super comfortable” with her bare feet up on a table at Tampines Hub

January 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

“Can you don’t block the staircase?” — Resident asks other HDB residents not to block the staircase with their PMDs

January 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Health & Fitness

You can eat whatever you want and still lose weight, as long as you are eating in a calorie deficit—Fitness Influencer

January 7, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
Entertainment

Watch: Upcoming drama “Newtopia” featuring Park Jung Min & BLACKPINK’s Jisoo as they split up right before zombies attack!

January 7, 2025 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Watch: New spy romance drama “Tempest” featuring Jun Ji Hyun & Kang Dong Won embarking on perilous quest for truth

January 7, 2025 Lydia Koh
In the Hood

How to deal with neighbour from hell? — Resident seeks advice to stop non-stop loud thumping and harassment from next door

January 7, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.