SINGAPORE: “Neighbour from hell. Planning to go to the CDRT; any advice?”

A resident who has had enough of the “non-stop” loud noises from a problematic neighbour took to an online forum on Sunday (Jan 5) to share that he is considering going straight to the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT).

“Hi all, I am writing in the hopes of gathering knowledge and information from those who have dealt with neighbours from hell before and have filed a legal case via CDRT,” he wrote.

“My neighbour has been harassing my family and other neighbours non-stop through loud thumping, banging of metal wares, etc, at ungodly hours on purpose,” he added.

“We do not understand why they are doing this. We have more than sufficient evidence in audio recordings, police reports, etc. We have also tried to reach out to them on multiple occasions but were threatened multiple times.

Therefore, we are thinking of going straight to the CDRT and skipping the mediation step because it is highly unlikely they will agree with mediation. What are some things I need to take note of to mentally and financially prepare? We just want to live peacefully in our home.”

A handful of online users responded to the writer. “Sending you all the encouragement and support, having also experienced a neighbour from hell before,” said one, while another wrote:

“This is the worst kind of nightmare cause they will just continue that kind of behaviour no matter what.”

One of the comments even suggested going to social media.

According to SG Courts, “The Community Disputes Resolution Tribunals (CDRT) hear disputes under the Community Disputes Resolution Act (CDRA) between neighbours involving acts of unreasonable interference with the enjoyment or use of places of residence.”

