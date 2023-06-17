Religious faith should not separate us — George Goh asserts he will be a unifying figure for all Singaporeans if elected

SINGAPORE: Presidential hopeful George Goh Ching Wah has asserted that he will be a unifying figure for Singaporeans of all races and religions if he is elected as head of state, countering concerns that his strong Christian identity may alienate some voters.

In a Facebook post on Friday (16 June), Mr Goh said that a young Singaporean recently asked him how he could be a unifying figure given that he is a Christian and the young man is a Buddhist. Asserting that “faith is not something that needs to separate us,” Mr Goh said: “My answer is simple. I must respect you and you must respect me. I grew up in a kampong where people of many cultures, races and faiths lived harmoniously.”

He added, “I respect people of all faiths (and freethinkers), and recognise that in a secular state, it is important that everyone feels free to practice their religion. In a country like Singapore where there is so much diversity, we must have unity in diversity. That is in fact what makes us strong.”

News articles covering Mr Goh’s career and his personal life have gripped Singaporeans since he made his intention to contest the upcoming Presidential Election public earlier this week. The reports clarify that Mr Goh is a devout Christian who regularly participates in religious missions and even sings in the church choir. Mr Goh is also an Executive Board Member of the Presbyterian Community Services.

A father of four, Mr Goh’s first wife died when he was 40. In one interview, he even said that one of the things that made his second wife Lysa Sumali decide to marry him was his religious missions work.

In 2015, Mr Goh and Ms Lysa established the charitable organization Border Mission, which focuses on helping the underprivileged in local communities, the Himalayas, and developing countries.

Mr Goh collected Certificate of Eligibility application forms when the Elections Department opened the application window on Tuesday (13 June), alongside establishment pick Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. It remains unclear whether he will qualify for the looming race but the self-made entrepreneur has already established a clear image in the minds of Singaporeans before the campaign starts proper.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg