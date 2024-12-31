As we stand on the threshold of 2025, I’d like to take a moment to pause and reflect on the year that has passed and the path ahead.

2024 has been a year of challenge and triumph for The Independent Singapore as we continue providing independent, unbiased journalism in a rapidly changing world.

For an independent media outlet in Singapore, the road is never easy. The landscape we navigate is one that often challenges the very essence of free speech, where pressures abound from various quarters—be they economic, political, or societal.

Yet, despite these challenges, we remain resolute in our mission to offer alternative viewpoints. Our work is not always the easiest, nor is it always the most popular, but it is important. It is vital to the health of our democracy and the diversity of thought in our society.

In 2024, we continued to offer our readers nuanced perspectives on the pressing issues of our time—from the evolving regional geopolitics to the challenges facing our local communities.

We’ve never shied away from difficult conversations, whether it’s about policies, social inequalities, or the environmental crisis that looms large.

These are conversations that matter – the conversations that will shape the future of Singapore. We are proud of the trust our readers place in us. It’s a trust that we do not take lightly.

Every article is crafted with an unwavering commitment to the truth, to offer the alternative viewpoints that are sometimes overlooked in more mainstream outlets, and to ensure that the voices of all Singaporeans are heard.

Looking ahead to 2025, we know the challenges will not ease. The media landscape will continue to evolve, and with it, our role as an independent outlet will only become more important. But we are ready.

We are determined to continue the hard work, to push boundaries, and to never compromise on our values. We will keep asking the tough questions, highlighting the overlooked stories, and providing a platform for voices that deserve to be heard.

We have been listening to you, and hence, we’ll be relaunching our mobile apps in Q1 2025 to offer a better form factor and an ad-light interface for our regular readers.

As always, we remain grateful to you, our readers, for your continued support. It’s your engagement, your feedback, and your commitment to our work that fuels our drive.

Together, we will continue to champion a media landscape that thrives on independence, accountability, and the pursuit of truth. Here’s to a new year of growth, challenges, and, above all, unwavering commitment to journalism that serves the people of Singapore.

Warmest wishes for 2025,

Kumaran Pillai

Publisher, The Independent Singapore