Red Velvet’s Joy and R&B soloist Crush are dating

Seoul — It has been confirmed by their agencies that Red Velvet member Joy is currently dating famous R&B soloist Crush (real name: Shin Hyo Seob).

According to a report published by Sports Chosun on Monday, Aug 23, the duo has allegedly started having romantic feelings for one another after working together on a single back in May 2020.

Sports Chosun reported, “The two people (Joy and Crush) who worked together on music recently developed good feelings and became lovers.”

Furthermore, it was also stated that both the girl group member and the “Beautiful Life” singer bonded over their love for pets – particularly dogs. Sports Chosun also dished that the duo also “enjoy going on simple dates such as walking their dogs together”.

Initially, Crush’s label P-Nation responded to the news by commenting, “We are currently checking to see whether the reports of them dating are true.” Meanwhile, the “Psycho” hit-maker’s agency SM Entertainment also relayed a similar statement in addressing the ongoing rumours.

Not long after they released their statements, both their agencies have eventually confirmed that Joy (real name Park Soo Young) and Crush are indeed in a relationship, as reported by Hype.my.

P-Nation and SM Entertainment stated, “They had a senior-junior relationship, but they recently began dating with good feelings toward each other.”

For the uninitiated, the duo had previously collaborated on a song called Mayday. The idol even appeared in the song’s official music video. Watch it here:

Following the news, Sports Chosun published a few photos showing the couple going on a stroll with their dogs.

According to the portal, the duo met up at the apartment complex in Yongsan, Seoul with their fluffy companions, namely Haetnim and Soymilk. Joy and Crush were seen wearing matching bucket hats as a couple while dog walking.

Can you imagine how sweet and romantic is that? /TISG

