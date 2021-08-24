Former Wonder Girls member graduates from university

- Advertisement -

Seoul — It has been reported that former Wonder Girls member Lim has just graduated from university.

Lim took to her personal Instagram account on Aug 21 KST to share photos from her recent graduation ceremony at the Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

She captioned the photo set with: “In 2017, I was a new freshman full of lively curiosity, and after a while, I am graduating! 👩‍🎓 During my time as a university student, I learned a lot, and it was a time where I matured! I sincerely thank all of you who cheered me on during my university life! Cheers to a new beginning! 🥳😍🤩🥰.”

The former Wonder Girls member had been majoring in English Interpretation and Translation at the university’s Department of English for International Conferences and Communication, where she participated in a number of translation projects, including the translation of Anne Frank’s ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’ from English to Korean for publication, according to Allkpop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 우혜림 (@wg_lim) - Advertisement -

Lim is currently married to taekwondo athlete Shin Min Chul and signed to Yubin’s RRR Entertainment. Congratulations to Lim on this huge achievement!

Born Sept 1, 1992, Woo Hye-rim, known professionally as Hyerim or Lim, is a South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter and actress known for her work as a former member of South Korean girl group Wonder Girls.

Woo Hye-rim was born in Seoul, South Korea. She was a Hong Kong resident for 14 years. She can speak Korean, English, Cantonese, and Mandarin fluently. Her father is a grandmaster and promoter of Taekwondo, with the highest 9th-degree black belt in the discipline.

Originally, Woo was a part of five-member group in training in 2009. While still in training, the group flew to China where they appeared in numerous variety shows performing dance routines and songs to showcase their talent to the Chinese audience.

As the group had no official name they were widely known to the Chinese audiences as “JYP Sisters” or simply as “Sisters”. /TISG

