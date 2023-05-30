Red Dot United 3rd Anniversary Gala Dinner to take place on 24 June

SINGAPORE: In celebration of its third anniversary, opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) took to social media to express gratitude to its supporters.

RDU shared a heartfelt Facebook post on Friday (May 29) in celebration of its third year.

“Today marks the 3rd Anniversary of Red Dot United (RDU)!” the post read. “On this special occasion, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters, members, and volunteers who have stood by us throughout this incredible journey.”

The post then shared the party’s origin story, including its vision for Singapore. “Founded by 11 passionate individuals on 26 May 2020, RDU started with a vision to make a positive impact on Singapore’s political landscape.”

According to the post, the RDU also had its share of hurdles: “We encountered mixed views, with some questioning our place in Singapore’s politics. However, when we contested in Jurong GRC during the 2020 General Election, we proved that there was indeed space for RDU. Our presence brought competition to Jurong Group Representation Constituency which would have gone uncontested otherwise, and we were humbled by the support and appreciation we received from tens-of-thousands of Singaporeans who cast their votes for us.

Against all odds, we have grown steadily over the past 3 years. Today, we proudly stand with a strong team of 150 dedicated members and volunteers who contribute their time and effort to various areas of ground operations, communication, and policy research. Our work is rooted in values such as sustainable economics and building a fairer society.”

In celebration of its “milestone,” RDU’s post invited Singaporeans to participate in its Anniversary Gala Dinner, which is set to take place in Mouth Restaurant, 38 Maxwell Rd, #01-01/02 Air View Building on 24th June. The event will commence at 6:30 p.m.

“Support for a political party like RDU is crucial to build a vibrant and robust democracy,” the post added. “It promotes representation, fosters checks and balances, encourages policy innovation, amplifies the voices of marginalized groups, and ensures the adaptability and renewal of the political system.

So, let’s make it an unforgettable day of celebrating diversity, progress, and unity!

Please save the date and come celebrate this special occasion with us. Your presence will make the evening even more meaningful.”

The post informed readers of how they can participate in the celebration. “You can either be a superstar by buying a table, a rockstar by grabbing some seats, or an amazing hero by donating to our party.”

