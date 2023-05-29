Red Dot United: Elderly couple shares their struggles with HDB housing loan

SINGAPORE — The issue of HDB prices has always been a hot topic, and it was no surprise when opposition party Red Dot United encountered the same issue with an elderly couple during their recent house visit at Jurong GRC.

The elderly couple who bought their three-room HDB flat in 1999 and are still paying off their mortgages claim that they are struggling to pay their monthly housing loan as they are unemployed. They told Red Dot United that their children, who are all married, have challenges of their own and cannot support them.

Both husband and wife, who are 67-year-olds, said that their member of parliament had previously advised them to rent out one of their rooms to get additional income to support their monthly housing loan. But the couple is reluctant to do so as they do not want to share their home with a stranger and prefer to downsize to a smaller flat.

“But even two-room flats are so expensive nowadays. How can we afford it?” asked the wife.

According to HDB website, the median release prices for resale two-room apartments in the first quarter of 2023 in Yishun is $315,000, and $325,000 in Sembawang, while it was $330,000 in Punggol.

While it is unclear how much is the balance of the elderly couple’s housing loan, Red Dot United assured them that they will do everything to assist the resident.

“One thing became clear during our walkabout yesterday: the people are burdened and in need of better relief. We must strive to build a compassionate society,” posted Red Dot United on their Facebook page.

Other residents that the party met during their visit to the area shared with them the need for policies to be thoroughly debated before the motion is put forth for a vote by the members of parliament.

“As it stands, the policies seem to favor the elites and the well-connected. We cannot continue to give the PAP a super majority because we need better debates in Parliament before policies are implemented,” expressed one of the residents.

“We know that only our votes can bring about change, and we are ready to make that change,” added the resident.

