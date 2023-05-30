“I hope Gojek will not take it for granted as the majority of passengers don’t quite bother with the S$3.00” — Passenger frustrated with waiting fee issue

SINGAPORE: In recent news, a passenger took to social media to express his disappointment over allegedly being charged a $3 waiting fee by the Gojek application despite being at the designated pick-up spot on time.

Upon The Independent Singapore’s request, Gojek Singapore released a statement, saying, “We are aware of this report and are currently investigating the matter to verify the details of the trip.”

Recently, however, another netizen wrote to The Independent Singapore in response to this post, claiming to have experienced a similar incident with Gojek.

“I encountered the same issue with Gojek…that is why I stopped using them,” the netizen said. “I even called CASE but in return CASE mentioned that as long as Gojek in any form compensates us with the same amount (voucher) they can’t do much. I did mention I paid in cash but in return I received compensation in voucher…(it) is totally not fair.”

To the netizen, the issue was a matter of losing trust.

To help draw more attention to the matter, the netizen shared some exchanges with Gojek. “By the way, (until) today they have no follow-ups on the driver’s performance after my complaint.”

Below are exchanges shared by the netizen.

Gojek Singapore appeared to have credited a $3 GoCar voucher as a reimbursement for the waiting fee.

However, vouchers were not what the netizen wanted. “I don’t need a voucher (with expiry dates). I require my money back in the full sum of SGD $3.00,” the email read. “I hope Gojek will not take it for granted as the majority of passengers don’t quite bother with the SGD $3.00.” The netizen also included a description of who the passengers were. “The driver is picking up one 79-year old elder in a wheelchair / 2 kids aged 5 and 8 with an Indo helper. All of the above are my immediate family members. How do you not understand the frustration I feel about the case?”

In one of the emails forwarded to The Independent Singapore by the netizen, a statement from Gojek read as follows: “We are sorry to hear about the poor experience you have encountered with the driver-partner. Upon checking, the driver-partner may have swiped the ‘I have arrived’ button even though he has not yet arrived at the intended pick-up location. Rest assured, we have reached out to the driver about the following issues you have raised. As a result of the warning and re-education efforts made by our team, the driver accepted the measures and is committed to meeting out service expectations going forward. “On top of that, to prevent such experiences from happening again, we will be monitoring the driver’s account and reviewing it progressively. If we notice a breach in the quality of service standards, we will proceed to suspend and ultimately terminate the involved driver’s account with Gojek. “We thank you for allowing us to restore your confidence and make things right. Our team will continue to work hard to ensure our customers have the best experience.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Gojek Singapore for comment on this follow-up story.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg