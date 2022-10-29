Quiet BTO flat neighbour seen wearing flashy watches, expensive shoes, and all his friends own supercars, but he keeps to himself

- Advertisement -

A netizen who was curious about his rich neighbour took to social media to share some of the strange patterns he observed.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a netizen wrote that he had just moved into his BTO flat “in a humble and modest neighbourhood. The neighbours are quite close because some of us in the estate came from the same rental flats and upgraded to our bto”.

He said that out of all his neighbours, he noticed that one was extremely quiet and kept to himself most of the time, but would still greet the rest whenever he saw them around. Though the rest tried to get close to their neighbour to make friends, they found that he would still respectfully maintain his distance. However, after a while, the lot suspected that their neighbour was very rich.

“Watches, he has many. He has been spotted with a patek, ap and many different rolexes. The watches are mostly in gold. We suspect his watch collection can buy all units on an entire floor. Sometimes, there will be a bentley, lambo or mclaren in the mscp and we are damn sure the owners are there visiting him. $1000 Jimmy choos or Louboutins, he has a few pairs as well. His outfit can be worth more than 2 years of our annual income”, the netizen wrote.

Upon speaking to the man’s wife, they found that the couple were able to buy the flat when they were students. “Also found out that his parents stay in a landed in one of the wealthiest areas in sg (not saying to protect his privacy)”, the netizen wrote.

“Are rich people really that closed off? Or maybe he thinks he is too good to make friends with us? Other than that, he is quiet, clean and respectful whenever he sees us la. One of the better neighbours actually. Just surprised a rich person will actually choose to stay in our area”, the netizen added.

Others who commented on the post advised the netizen to respect his neighbour’s privacy and to leave him alone.

Here’s what they said:

