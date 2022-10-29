Home News In the Hood Quiet BTO flat neighbour seen wearing flashy watches, expensive shoes, and all...

Quiet BTO flat neighbour seen wearing flashy watches, expensive shoes, and all his friends own supercars, but he keeps to himself

Photo: ASphotofamily/Freepik (for illustration purposes only)

"Are rich people really that closed off? Or maybe he thinks he is too good to make friends with us? Just surprised a rich person will actually choose to stay in our area", the neighbour added.

By Obbana Rajah
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

A netizen who was curious about his rich neighbour took to social media to share some of the strange patterns he observed.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, a netizen wrote that he had just moved into his BTO flat “in a humble and modest neighbourhood. The neighbours are quite close because some of us in the estate came from the same rental flats and upgraded to our bto”.

He said that out of all his neighbours, he noticed that one was extremely quiet and kept to himself most of the time, but would still greet the rest whenever he saw them around. Though the rest tried to get close to their neighbour to make friends, they found that he would still respectfully maintain his distance. However, after a while, the lot suspected that their neighbour was very rich.

“Watches, he has many. He has been spotted with a patek, ap and many different rolexes. The watches are mostly in gold. We suspect his watch collection can buy all units on an entire floor. Sometimes, there will be a bentley, lambo or mclaren in the mscp and we are damn sure the owners are there visiting him. $1000 Jimmy choos or Louboutins, he has a few pairs as well. His outfit can be worth more than 2 years of our annual income”, the netizen wrote.

Upon speaking to the man’s wife, they found that the couple were able to buy the flat when they were students. “Also found out that his parents stay in a landed in one of the wealthiest areas in sg (not saying to protect his privacy)”, the netizen wrote.

“Are rich people really that closed off? Or maybe he thinks he is too good to make friends with us? Other than that, he is quiet, clean and respectful whenever he sees us la. One of the better neighbours actually. Just surprised a rich person will actually choose to stay in our area”, the netizen added.

Others who commented on the post advised the netizen to respect his neighbour’s privacy and to leave him alone.

Here’s what they said:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Death Penalty

Death penalty for Singaporean heroin trafficker who claimed he was just safekeeping cannabis for a man he met once

A man who was convicted of drug trafficking in May of this year was given the death penalty on Thursday (Oct 27). Singaporean Shen Hanjie, 31, originally claimed he believed that the substance found among his possessions in November 2018...
Read more
In the Hood

Quiet BTO flat neighbour seen wearing flashy watches, expensive shoes, and all his friends own supercars, but he keeps to himself

A netizen who was curious about his rich neighbour took to social media to share some of the strange patterns he observed. In an anonymous...
Read more
Featured News

‘Besides BTO, why do guys wanna get married?’ — Netizen asks and says he sees no other benefits to marriage and having kids

Is getting your own place the biggest benefit of getting married in Singapore? One Redditor, who wrote in a much-commented thread on Thursday, claimed he...
Read more
Personal Finance

30yo sole breadwinner of family earning $3K/month asks how to fund her sick father’s medical bills once he uses up all her MediSave

The sole breadwinner of a family took to social media asking how she would continue to fund her father's medical bills once he had...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION | Could rising costs of living undermine the social contract between Singaporeans and the PAP? And other stories in review…

This week, I would like to highlight a number of letters that we have received from our readers, both of which feature a common...
Read more
Death Penalty

Death penalty for Singaporean heroin trafficker who claimed he was just safekeeping cannabis for a man he met once

A man who was convicted of drug trafficking in May of this year was given the death penalty on...
Read more
In the Hood

Quiet BTO flat neighbour seen wearing flashy watches, expensive shoes, and all his friends own supercars, but he keeps to himself

A netizen who was curious about his rich neighbour took to social media to share some of the strange...
Read more
Featured News

‘Besides BTO, why do guys wanna get married?’ — Netizen asks and says he sees no other benefits to marriage and having kids

Is getting your own place the biggest benefit of getting married in Singapore? One Redditor, who wrote in a much-commented...
Read more
Personal Finance

30yo sole breadwinner of family earning $3K/month asks how to fund her sick father’s medical bills once he uses up all her MediSave

The sole breadwinner of a family took to social media asking how she would continue to fund her father's...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore