Steven Lim just joined TikTok, will you dance with him?

YouTube personality Steven Lim perhaps got annoyed at the recent WhatsApp outage and decided to join short-video creation app TikTok, asking strangers in Singapore to dance with him.

Has Lim popped up on your For You Page yet? It appears that he took a page or two from Uncle Raymond, who is known to get people to dance with him around Singapore.

Lim’s first video was of him reacting to WhatsApp global outage on Oct 25.

He then uploaded videos of him dancing, one of which has nearly 67,000 views to date.

Lim was seen approaching two girls at Orchard Road. “Hi girls, I just got my TikTok. Can you dance with me?” he asked.

The girls agreed, and they joined him as he danced to the Chinese song “差不多先生.”

He also danced to “I Love you Forever” by Aaron Kwok with two other strangers.

The videos were well-accepted among netizens, who said that Lim was his daily dose of sunshine.

They also tagged Uncle Raymond in the comments, asking for a collaboration.

Meanwhile, many asked if they could also dance with Lim.

The TikToker is steadily growing a following, with almost 1,000 followers to date.

Lim was also featured in a podcast a few months back, giving financial advice to the public.

Lim revealed he sold his Housing and Development Board flat and placed S$300,000 in SingPost shares. He opted for a zero portfolio diversification approach and placed his “eggs in one basket.”/TISG

@stevenlimkorkorofficial Hi People Steven Lim Just Got His TikTok! Can you dance with me?! Dance Song 1 Like Like Share Share Share n Follow Follow Follow! 🥳❤️👍 ♬ 差不多先生 – Ntooth

