Financial advice from Steven Lim? Sell HDB flat and put S$300,000 in SingPost shares

YouTube personality Steven Lim revealed in a podcast that he sold his Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat and placed S$300,000 in SingPost shares.

Lim, 45, opted for a zero portfolio diversification approach and placed his “eggs in one basket”.

“I sold my house recently, then I got the proceed(s), and then with the one that’s already in the stock market, I put it all in one stock. Just one stock,” said Lim in a TikTok snippet of his face-to-face interview.

When asked what the stock was, Lim responded, “Just between you and me ah, SingPost, lah.”

The interviewers asked, “You went all in on SingPost?”

This was when Lim admitted he invested nearly S$300,000, all in SingPost.

In another part of the interview, Lim noted he bought 450,000 at S$0.65 each, which comes up to S$292,500.

The stock hit S$0.73 in late April and early May 2022, giving Lim profits but sunk to S$0.62 currently, meaning he is down about S$13,500.

However, Lim explained he was in it for the long run. “I have strong belief in the company,” said Lim.

“If I’m not a strong believer, I wouldn’t have put S$300,000.”

He added that he only had one goal in mind…The final taking, the end game.”

Lim also boasted that he could retire at any given time, which was not the first time he made such claims. “Actually, to be honest, for now, I can even don’t work for many, many years.”

“If I chose to eat, I can actually eat in Din Tai Fung or Hai Di Lao, for two persons continuously every single day for 16 years,” said Lim, who already did the calculations./TISG

