SG Politics

PSP celebrates 5th anniversary

ByAnna Maria Romero

March 25, 2024

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party marked its fifth birthday over the weekend, posting several photos of members who had gathered together on social media and a message from the party’s newly minted secretary-general, Non-constituency Member of Parliament Hazel Poa.

“As we celebrate PSP’s 5th anniversary, on behalf of the CEC, I wish to thank all members and volunteers for your tireless efforts over the past 5 years. It has not been an easy journey.  There were bumps along the way. But such is the path of opposition politics. Thank you for persevering and sticking it out till now,” wrote Ms Poa.

Her fellow NCMP Leong Mun Wai, who had been the PSP chief but stepped down after a correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) was issued against him on Feb 15, 2024, shared the PSP’s anniversary post.

PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock, who turns 84 next month, and Mr Jeffrey Khoo, a member of the PSP’s Central Executive Committee, attended the gathering.

See also  Lee Hsien Yang: Lee Hsien Loong has not kept his word since becoming Prime Minister in 2004

In a Facebook post, Mr Khoo wrote that the members’ “time of sharing and bonding” had been “wonderful” and praised Ms Poa’s speech as inspiring.

He echoed the PSP chief in writing, “The road ahead will be tough, but if we band together as a team, we can achieve the impossible.”

As for Dr Tan, Mr Khoo wrote that the veteran political leader “shared his joy to see the party grow from strength to strength.”

Interestingly, Mr Khoo noted that “there are more youths within our ranks which will add more vigour and energy to our activities moving forward”, adding, “PSP is here to stay and ready to work for a better future for all Singaporeans!”

PSP’s beginnings

In early 2019, Dr Tan announced that he and 11 other Singaporeans had filed an application with the Registry of Societies for a new political party named the Progress Singapore Party.

In a Facebook post, he said he had the opportunity to speak to Singaporeans “from all walks of life.”

See also  Halimah Yacob still thinking if she should run in Presidential Election

Hearing their concerns and fears and feeling their pains, he wrote that he “felt a sense of duty to come forward and represent them in Parliament,” hence the choice to form the Progress Singapore Party “to add another voice in Parliament” and “an alternative voice in Parliament.”

Dr Tan became PSP’s first Secretary-General, a position he held until 2021. Previously, he served as a Member of Parliament under the governing People’s Action Party at Ayer Rajah for 26 years but left the PAP when he mounted a presidential bid.

PSP was officially registered in Singapore on March 28, 2019, after the Registry granted approval. /TISG

Read also: “I never say no” — Tan Cheng Bock broadly hints at contesting again in 2025

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News SG Politics

S Iswaran sentenced to a year in jail, five months more time sought by the prosecution

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

IPS survey indicates growing confidence in Singapore’s democratic status

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News SG Politics

Lee Hsien Yang says his love for his father and sister led him to pay ministers close to $620K

October 2, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

You missed

Personal Finance

Investing Disasters: Rookie mistakes that could cost you everything!

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Celebrity

YouTuber Tzuyang returns to Mukbang: Ready to feast again after 3-month hiatus

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh
Personal Finance

Middle-class stuck in financial rut: Are you making these costly cash blunders?

October 5, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Entertainment

K-pop royalty unite: G-Dragon, Pharrell Williams, NewJeans, IU, and more celebrate 2NE1’s comeback concert after 10 years!

October 5, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.