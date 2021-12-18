Home News Featured News Pritam Singh, most admired politician in Singapore, PM Lee comes in second,...

Pritam Singh, most admired politician in Singapore, PM Lee comes in second, according to poll

IG screengrab: Pritam Singh

“Well, I am leader of the opposition.” — Pritam Singh

By Hana O
Singapore — Professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, Matrix actor Keanu Reeves and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong – these are a few of the individuals which Singaporeans admire the most.

In a separate poll, opposition Workers’ Party and Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh took the top spot among 3,800 votes.

Market research and data analytics firm YouGov has been ranking the most admired individuals by Singaporeans annually.

This year and for the fourth consecutive year, former United States President Obama is Singapore’s most admired man.

He was followed by Mr Lee, who climbed two spots from the 2020 poll. Coming close behind Mr Lee is Keanu Reeves and business magnates Warren Buffet and Bill Gates.

Meanwhile, the most admirable woman in Singapore is Mr Obama’s wife Michelle Obama for the third year, followed by Queen Elizabeth II.

In response to the poll, Must Share News conducted a test of its own, providing members of the public a list of 10 prominent male politicians and asking them who they admired the most.

The list (ranked from highest to lowest votes) consists of Mr Singh, Mr Lee, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, WP MP for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong and People’s Voice chief Lim Tean.

About 1,820 people ranked Mr Singh as the most admirable.

In fact, Mr Singh has a “Pritam Singh Fan Bot” Twitter account which compiles videos relating to the WP chief, such as his recent hearings with Parliament’s Committee of Privilege’s on the Raeesah Khan saga.

The Twitter account already has 3,683 followers to date.

Check out some of Mr Singh-related posts by the bot and what others have to say. /TISG

Read related: After Barack Obama, PM Lee is the most admired man in Singapore

After Barack Obama, PM Lee is the most admired man in Singapore

