SINGAPORE: A poster warning women in Singapore about a certain man has been seen in toilets in different establishments and was shared in a Reddit Singapore post on Thursday (Jan 2).

The poster shows the man’s face and says that he claims to be a French divorcé but is actually from Amsterdam. At present, he is in Singapore.

The man allegedly has a history of “luring women with his false claims of seeking a life partner” across several dating apps. The poster goes on to say that although the man already has a partner in Amsterdam who is pregnant with his child, “he is still having fun with many women in Singapore!”

The last paragraph on the poster says that when the man is on business trips, he does his best to hook up with local women online and warns them to watch out for him.

When asked in which ladies’ room the poster had been seen, the post author, u/jmzyn, wrote that women have claimed to have seen it at Raffles City and 313@Somerset, both of which are shopping malls.

Another commenter said that they had seen the poster at a Marina One washroom.

“I actually know a woman who got tangled up with this guy. This is legit,” a commenter wrote, though they have yet to elaborate on the matter despite others asking for more details.

Another pointed out that people who get on dating apps run the risk of becoming victimized by love scams. “General rule of thumb – if it’s too good to be true…,” they added.

This led another commenter to say that this doesn’t just happen on dating apps but also on regular social media apps such as Facebook and Instagram.

One Reddit user, however, cautioned that the poster might not be truthful, explaining that they had a former partner who spread lies about them after he broke up with her, implying that the poster could be the work of a vengeful ex.

Some commenters expressed the hope that women would take the warning seriously and not swipe right on the man’s profile if they see it on an app. /TISG

Read also: Not enough opportunities to get together: Young Singaporeans on the challenges of dating these days