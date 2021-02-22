‘pop-stars-commenting-farmers’-issue,-but-govt-is-not-interested’:-rahul-gandhi

- Advertisement -

India — Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that several pop starts had commented on the problems faced by the farmers but the government was not interested in solving them.

The Congress leader, who is on a visit to Kerala’s Wayanad district, said, “The entire world can see the difficulty faced by Indian farmers but the Govt in Delhi is unable to understand the pain of the farmers. We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of the farmers, but the Indian Govt is not interested.”

