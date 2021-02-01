Police seek help in finding teen, missing since Jan 26

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Ms Nursyafirah Fasha Abdullah, age 13, has been missing since last Tuesday (Jan 26). The Singapore Police Force has appealed to the public for any information on the missing teen.

Ms Nursyafirah was last seen along Blk 469 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10. She was reported missing on Jan 26, at 4.55pm.

The young girl was wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants and slippers.

The police have asked the public to call 999 if they have any information on the missing girl.

- Advertisement -

They can also call the police at their hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness, according to Berita Mediacorp.

The police have assured the public that all information will be kept strictly confidential.

The Singapore Police Force posted a photo of Ms Nursyafirah on its Twitter account on Jan 26, with the following caption: “ #sgpoliceappeal 13-year-old malay female missing since 26/01/2021 @ 1655hrs. Last seen along Blk 469 Ang Mo Kio ave 10, wearing black t-shirt, dark pants and slippers. If found, please call 999.”

#sgpoliceappeal 13-year-old malay female missing since 26/01/2021 @ 1655hrs. Last seen along Blk 469 Ang Mo Kio ave 10, wearing black t-shirt, dark pants and slippers. If found, please call 999. pic.twitter.com/jrwqLW110h — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) January 26, 2021

On the @SingaporePolice account, after the post concerning Ms Nursyafirah was put up, several other children were reported missing.

On Jan 29, an 11-year-old boy was reported missing. He had last been seen at Punggol Waterway Point. On the same day, he was reported as found.

On Jan 29 as well, a 12-year-old Malay girl went missing 7.00am, last seen at Blk 221A Sumang Lane. The following day, she was reported as found.

On Jan 30 and 31, a 7-year-old girl was reported as missing, but was found, as were a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy.

Ms Nursyafirah, however, is still missing. It is hoped that she is found and reunited with her loved ones soon.

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: