Home News Featured News Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist...

Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

She asks MRT passengers their race and education level

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents.

The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually Malay or Indian.

The channel called “Beow Tan” has 29 videos, the first uploaded in December 2016.

- Advertisement -

Some of the videos are titled “Malay Man Attempted To Molest Chinese Woman”, “RACISM: INDIAN HARASSING CHINESE”, and “RACISM: Malay Harassing Chinese”.

In some of the videos, the woman can be seen filming others without their knowledge.

In some of the other videos, she directly confronts the strangers, asking them what race they belong to or making remarks about her education. Comments on all the videos have been turned off.

In a recent video, on Apr 21, the woman can be seen on an East-West Line MRT train asking other passengers their race while taking videos of them.

In the video uploaded by Twitter user Ryan Kalmani and then shared on Facebook, the woman can be heard claiming she is from Hwa Chong and questioning other commuters about their education.

She asked the commuters seated directly across her: “You guys want to tell me where, which JC, you’re from?”

Without waiting for a response, she continued to speak about people she apparently knows: “Now, he was from NUS, I was from Calgary, in Alberta, Canada, in case you don’t know. Alright.”

She then cut herself off in mid-sentence just as she was talking about the occupation of another person she apparently knows.

The woman then asked the other commuters: “Hi, erm, may I know your race?”

When another commuter identified herself as Malay, the woman said: “Malay is it? Okay, no wonder.” The woman also claimed she was being harassed by the commuters. She had allegedly counted the number of Malays on the train before making those claims.

In response to media queries regarding the incident on the train, a police spokesman confirmed that police reports have been lodged and a 57-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP leaders past and present meet in the Leader of the Opposition’s office

Singapore -- Prominent members of the Workers’ Party (WP) recently gathered at the office allocated to Mr Pritam Singh as the Leader of the Opposition (LO). They were happily smiling in the picture Mr Singh posted on Facebook on Thursday (Apr 22). "It...
View Post
Featured News

Lawrence Wong: Will the next Finance Minister become the next PM – this time?

Finance Ministers do not necessarily become Prime Ministers. But being a Finance Minister at a time like now is significant. So I would say Lawrence Wong is very much the man of the hour. Watch this space. Do not take your...
View Post
Featured News

Diner’s meal ruined after she finds bone in fish fillet, chef tells her she should check 

Singapore—Fish fillets are expected to be boneless, especially when they’re eaten as part of a sandwich which one takes in one's hands and polishes off —without checking for bones. Right?  Apparently not, as one netizen found out at T Bob's Corner, where she...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent