Police investigating ‘Hwa Chong’ lady and her YouTube channel showing similar racist incidents

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The lady who was filmed on the MRT asking other commuters what race they belonged to apparently has a YouTube channel with videos of many such incidents.

The videos show the same woman passing comments on strangers, who are usually Malay or Indian.

The channel called “Beow Tan” has 29 videos, the first uploaded in December 2016.

- Advertisement -

Some of the videos are titled “Malay Man Attempted To Molest Chinese Woman”, “RACISM: INDIAN HARASSING CHINESE”, and “RACISM: Malay Harassing Chinese”.

In some of the videos, the woman can be seen filming others without their knowledge.

In some of the other videos, she directly confronts the strangers, asking them what race they belong to or making remarks about her education. Comments on all the videos have been turned off.

In a recent video, on Apr 21, the woman can be seen on an East-West Line MRT train asking other passengers their race while taking videos of them.

In the video uploaded by Twitter user Ryan Kalmani and then shared on Facebook, the woman can be heard claiming she is from Hwa Chong and questioning other commuters about their education.

She asked the commuters seated directly across her: “You guys want to tell me where, which JC, you’re from?”

Without waiting for a response, she continued to speak about people she apparently knows: “Now, he was from NUS, I was from Calgary, in Alberta, Canada, in case you don’t know. Alright.”

She then cut herself off in mid-sentence just as she was talking about the occupation of another person she apparently knows.

The woman then asked the other commuters: “Hi, erm, may I know your race?”

When another commuter identified herself as Malay, the woman said: “Malay is it? Okay, no wonder.” The woman also claimed she was being harassed by the commuters. She had allegedly counted the number of Malays on the train before making those claims.

In response to media queries regarding the incident on the train, a police spokesman confirmed that police reports have been lodged and a 57-year-old woman is currently assisting with investigations. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.