Netizens disgusted by woman cooking raw chicken wings in Sembawang hot spring’s water

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Taiwanese woman took cooking outdoors to the next level when she decided to soak raw chicken wings in the water at Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

The woman, a Taiwanese YouTuber named Angel, documented the entire process.

Referring to it as an “experiment (to see) whether it is possible to cook chicken wing (other than onsen egg) with the hot spring water in Sembawang hot spring park”, Angel soaked the chicken wings in the 70-degree Celsius water for about an hour before consuming it.

- Advertisement -

While the video was uploaded on Mar 20, it was re-circulated, gaining popularity on social media and TikTok, on Apr 27.

While the park has a designated area for the public to cook onsen eggs, NParks does not specify that other items cannot be cooked there as well.

In the video, Angel placed raw chicken wings alongside an egg and a bag of clay pot rice in a silver container she brought.

She then set the bucket under running hot spring water to let the contents soak for an hour.

At the end of an hour, Angel drained the water from the container and ate the chicken wings with egg yolk. Upon examining a chicken wing, she said that it “looked and smelled” cooked, remarking that only the bones remained red in colour.

Taste-testing it, she said that the wings had “a bland chicken soup taste”.

Her actions raised hygiene concerns among netizens. Angel left the raw chicken underneath running water from the spring. As the container overflowed, netizens were unsure if the excess water would be channelled back to the spring where people soaked their feet.

Also, after the wings were done, Angel drained the water just below the spring itself, leading to similar questions.

One netizen said that since cooking eggs in the water required at least 30 minutes, how could chicken wings possibly be cooked in only an hour.

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg

- Advertisement -

No tags for this post.