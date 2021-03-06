Pining for pizza? These pizzerias will surely satisfy your cravings

- Advertisement -

Singapore — With all the interesting food choices out there, pizza remains a fan favourite, perfect for pleasing palates of all ages. But where to go for your pizza fix? Tired of nondescript, fast food-style pizza? It is a universal truth in life that not all pizzas are created equal, so we’ve put together a list of pizzerias around town that serve up only the best.

We’ve all got our personal preferences when it comes to pizza (pineapple—blasphemy or brilliant?), but we can all agree that pizza soothes the soul and satisfies cravings like almost no other food on the planet can. Singapore is chock full of restaurants, so you can eat your way through plenty pizzerias and pizza parlours to find your favourites, or you can check out our list of places that put the pizzazz back into pizza (sorry, couldn’t resist the word play!).

Happy endings are indeed the priority at Happy Endings Pizza Parlour, where fanciful and unique pizza combinations are created, and where not one bit of the pizza goes to waste. Differently-flavoured dips for pizza crusts are also available, transforming the regular pizza experience into something much more fun.

- Advertisement -

Founder Janan Kwek, after noticing that most people throw away their crusts, created pizzas with a light and airy crust and offered a slew of Happy Dips to go along with them, ensuring a truly happy ending for all. With fun flavours like their “Savoury bacon and sweet blueberry jam over the zesty ricotta cream base, topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese” pizza (S$26), they are sure not to disappoint.

Happy Ending Pizza Parlour | #01-35, Citygate, 371 Beach Road, Singapore 199597 | +65 8912 1408

For a taste of Naples, the gorgeous pizza creations of pizza connoisseur Julien Li of Zuzu Kitchen are a must-try. His exciting pizzas are bold, full of flavour and made with meticulous care. Li’s dough is hand-kneaded three days in advance and made from flour shipped all the way from Naples.

With pizzas like their Mushroom Truffle Pizza and their Pesto Pizza with mascarpone and cherry tomatoes, flavour and quality are of utmost importance at Zuzu Kitchen. Indulge in their seven-course “Pizza Omakase home dining experience” (from S$75); send a message on their Facebook page or Instagram for bookings. Plus —they’ll even let you bring your own bottle of wine to go with your pizza (no corkage fees apply)!

Zuzu Kitchen | +65 9672 2121

Bringing Roma-style street food to Singapore, Madd Pizza is a pizzeria, panetteria and pasticceria all in one. They promise hearty food “with a dash of madd-ness”. Thin crust pizza isn’t for everything—some go mad for thick crusts and more heft. Madd Pizza delivers, with offerings like their signature Focaccia Romana (classic Roman flatbread) or their delicious Focaccia Romana Bianca flatbread sandwiches.

They’ve even got desserts for your indulgence and pleasure. Not keen for a whole pizz and just want a slice? Madd’s got it all. As they say, “There’s something here for everyone – even the madd.”

Madd Pizza | 19, 20 & 21 Haji Lane Singapore, Singapore 189212 | +65 9003 6045

There are pizza traditionalists, and then there are the mavericks, those who don’t bat an eyelash at often-controversial pizza toppings like pineapple or anchovies. At Blue Label Pizza & Wine, it’s normal for unusual flavours to rule the roost.

We’re talking pizzas like their “Umami Bomb”, which features a bold combination of shiitake mushrooms, spinach, anchovies, goat’s cheese and a cornmeal crust. There’s also “The Dalai Shawarma”, a sumptuous creation with lamb shawarma, fried chickpeas, garlic yogurt and mint. For the more traditional, not to worry; they’ve got the classics, too.

Blue Label Pizza & Wine | 28 Ann Siang Road, #B1-01, Singapore 069708; #03-02 Mandarin Gallery, 333A Orchard Road, Singapore 238897 | +65 9821 9362 and +65 9785 7799

For the uber-hungy (or if you’re going out with a big group), Peperoni Pizzeria is ready to serve. We’re talking huge pizzas—XXL, as they say—measuring 21 inches in diameter, great for feeding four to six persons. However, no one’s going to judge you if you order one just for yourself!

Go with classics like Prosciutto di Parma and Margherita, or for the undecided, try their Half-Half XXL Classico or Speciale XXL (their XXL pizzas go from S$55++), which is a regular crowd-pleaser. Peperoni Pizzeria is affordable, delicious, and a must-try for friends and families.

Peperoni Pizzeria | Check their website or their Facebook page for information on their different locations and contact numbers

/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg