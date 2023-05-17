‘Phoning it in for most of the night’: Disappointed Redditor reviews BLACKPINK concert, and many agree the group didn’t ‘bring their A-game’

SINGAPORE: The world’s most famous K-pop girl group has come and gone, to much fanfare in Singapore. And while most fans are no doubt beyond thrilled, one Reddit user was less than impressed, calling out Jisoo, Rose, and Jennie–but not Lisa–out for their apparent lack of energy, among other things, in a review that’s since gone viral.

The full review posted by u/rukiahayashi on r/Singapore on Monday (May 15) can be read here. “I felt that it didn’t live up to the standards that I would expect from the biggest girl group in the world right now, as well as from veterans that have been in the industry for over 7 years,” reads the beginning of the post.

And while the Reddit user praised the girls’ costumes and the concert’s production values, especially the lighting as well as the solo stages, u/rukiahayashi also felt that for the $190 to $400 concertgoers paid, the whole experience left much to be desired.

“I know Blackpink isn’t a vocal/dance heavy group, but that being said it felt like they (with the exception of Lisa) were phoning it in for most of the night, especially when comparing it to their rightfully acclaimed coachella stages just a few weeks ago…

Some of the remixes and arrangements of their songs are literally the same as their previous tour as well. Lazy is not swag. Performing is part of your job – you guys are a 7-year-old group that has trained most of their lives to be idols. I felt like they only gave maybe 50% of their full potential to us.

As a former dancer I can also tell you their dances are not hard to learn at all, it takes probably an hour or two max. There’s no real reason other than laziness to not go all out ESPECIALLY with how short the concert is (and the fact that Singapore is one of the last legs on the tour).”

She added that she “can’t help but feel let down” by the concert and that while she’s glad to have seen the group in person, she probably wouldn’t pay the same amount to see them again.

There have been over 400 comments on the post so far, with a lot of Redditors agreeing with the post author’s points.

One wrote that “this is basically to be expected” from the group by now.

Another wrote that the group is “thriving off name and brand value rather than what they bring to the table as performers.”

Another said they’re “low-key” giving K-pop a bad name.

“BP is just interested in the west and lost all interest in the east,” added another.

A Reddit user who saw their 2019 concert said it looks “like nothing has changed.”

‘My exam longer sia,” chimed in another.

“Sadly Blackpink didn’t bring their A-game to Singapore.”

