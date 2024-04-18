SINGAPORE: In a move set to revolutionize the skincare industry, Procter & Gamble and Singapore Innovation Centre (SgIC) celebrated its 10th Anniversary by unveiling the HapSense wearable skin sensor. Developed through a decade-long collaboration between P&G SgIC, Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore), and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), HapSense promises to redefine the way skincare products are tested and developed.

HapSense, a patent-pending innovation, offers a revolutionary approach to analyzing skincare cosmetic products. Unlike traditional methods that rely on subjective assessments from skincare product reviewers, HapSense leverages advanced soft electronics to provide precise, objective, and quantifiable measurements of tactile sensations.

One of the most striking features of HapSense is its ability to accelerate the analysis of skincare products by up to 10 times, while significantly reducing costs compared to conventional skin-testing panels. These panels typically consist of product reviewers representing specific user demographics, relying on subjective feedback through consumer surveys.

HapSense, on the other hand, promises a more accurate understanding of the human sense of touch, paving the way for enhanced skincare product development.

The development of HapSense marks a significant milestone in the field of skincare innovation, eliminating the guesswork from product development processes. By providing rigorous assessment of the touch sensory experience, HapSense enables researchers to make informed decisions, resulting in the creation of superior skincare products.

The potential applications of HapSense extend beyond the skincare industry. With its ability to measure tactile sensations, the device could revolutionize testing processes in various sectors, including fabric care, hair care, baby care, and feminine care. This versatility opens up new avenues for research and development, promising transformative advancements across multiple industries.

As the skincare industry continues to evolve, HapSense stands poised to redefine the way products are tested, developed, and experienced by consumers. With its innovative approach and transformative capabilities, HapSense heralds a new era of precision and excellence in skincare innovation.