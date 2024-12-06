SINGAPORE: According to the employment platform Indeed, there has been a substantial rise in interest in searching for service jobs in Singapore this year.

The role of “pet sitter” has seen the highest search increase of all, growing by a whopping 260 per cent this year.

Saumitra Chand, a career expert at Indeed, said, “For many, roles like pet sitting or chauffeuring offer something that high-stakes jobs often struggle to provide: simplicity, flexibility, and a sense of control. These positions allow individuals to step away from the relentless pressure of long hours and rapid deadlines.”

Interestingly, hiring demand for 2024 has been high in fields such as engineering and marketing.

The company studied Indeed’s postings and click trends in Singapore for a year, from November 2023 to November 2024.

Indeed said in its report that jobseekers and employers showed they had different and even contrasting needs. The report noted that “employers (are) chasing innovation while job seekers gravitate toward roles that feel accessible and practical.”

Here are the top five job postings with the highest growth in the last 12 months:

Sales and marketing manager (+127 per cent) Machine learning engineer (+83 per cent) Resident engineer (+75 per cent) Civil engineer (+65 per cent) Assistant cook (+65 per cent)

Other postings that have seen substantial increases are centre manager (+64 per cent), management associate (+63 per cent), trainer (+62 per cent), digital marketer (+58 per cent), and accounts payable clerk (+57 per cent).

Indeed’s Mr Chand told CNBC Make It that as firms endeavour to stand out amid an ever-crowded digital marketplace, the demand for sales and marketing managers is on the increase.

He added, “As sectors like technology, lifestyle, and e-commerce continue to grow, marketing professionals play a crucial role in driving revenue and shaping brand identity.”

Mr Chand also said that the current focus on innovation and infrastructure development in Singapore is behind the surge of hires who have skills in “transformative technologies”, including machine learning and civil engineering.

But what are jobseekers looking for?

Aside from pet sitters’ remarkable increase in searches, the roles of chauffeur (+184 per cent), sales advisor (+165 per cent), bakery assistant (+156 per cent), and zookeeper (+149 per cent) also showed a substantial jump.

Positions for information technology intern (+142 per cent), senior graphic designer (+140 per cent), front desk receptionist (+137 per cent), managing director (+124 per cent) and banking associate (+117 per cent) rounded up the top ten jobs with the highest increase in clicks.

Mr Chand also noted that increased living costs in the city-state may be an additional factor for jobseekers wanting “immediate” and “accessible” positions that do not need additional training but allow employees to make a living. /TISG

Read also: Wealth management platform listed as most attractive startup for Singapore jobseekers