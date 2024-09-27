SINGAPORE: Online wealth management platform Endowus has made a significant leap in popularity among job seekers, climbing to the top position in LinkedIn’s annual ranking of the most desirable startups in Singapore.

The announcement, made by the professional networking platform yesterday, revealed Endowus’ rise to the first place after debuting at seventh last year.

This year’s top 10 list reflects the diverse and innovative nature of Singapore’s startup ecosystem. Among the new entrants to the list are five companies spanning various sectors, highlighting Singapore’s position as a leading hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in the region.

Endowus, which specializes in wealth technology, secured the number one spot, reflecting its strong growth and appeal to professionals looking for career opportunities in fintech.

Close behind in second place is Aspire, a financial services company, followed by e-wallet provider YouTrip. Both Aspire and YouTrip performed strongly last year, securing the first and second spots, respectively, and have continued to maintain their status as top contenders.

The other companies featured in this year’s top 10 include fintech company Caladan, mental health technology firm Intellect, semiconductor packaging specialist SILICON BOX, artificial intelligence solutions provider WIZ.AI, shared car rental platform GetGo Carsharing, wealth management firm Syfe, and software provider Toku.

LinkedIn’s ranking methodology is based on the analysis of four key metrics: employee growth, engagement with the company and its employees, job interest, and the ability to attract top talent. These criteria reflect how well each company resonates with job seekers and its overall potential for career advancement.

Now in its fifth year, the annual LinkedIn ranking evaluates data from over 1 billion members globally, providing insights into the companies that are most successful in drawing interest from professionals.