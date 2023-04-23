Parliament: Maturity means at least one-third of seats in opposition hands

As the current Parliament continues in the second half of its term, the dust seems to be settling. There are signs of a maturing of sorts. Both government and opposition have just ended their responses to the Presidential Address amicably enough.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said no action would be taken against Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leong Mun Wai after he withdrew allegations made on Facebook and apologised to Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin. “Mr Leong withdrew various statements in his Facebook posts, clarified that he had not intended to cast aspersions on ministers and admitted that he was wrong to make the suggestions in his statement in parliament as he did,” said Rajah on Tuesday (Apr 18).

Relief? Maybe.

Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as expected, then went on to reiterate the government’s plan to refresh its social compact, which includes broadening the definition of meritocracy and new approaches to skills, social support and care for seniors. Things that only insane people can object to.

He also spelt out the political system his 4G team had in mind: “Both sides of the House, we stand for a democracy that is maturing, a serious government and a serious opposition. We say ‘yes’ to all that. But we say ‘no’ to populism and political opportunism ever taking root in this House and in Singapore.”

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh of the Workers’ Party agreed. He said: “(we are together) in the same boat, rowing in the same direction – be it in or out of this House”.

Should this be about all that Singaporeans can expect of their First World Parliament?

A big No. The Singapore Parliament is not even a normal parliament. Whatever the improved performance of the Opposition in GE2020, the People’s Action Party dominates the legislative body. The opposition can deliver nice speeches. These may make the rounds of mainstream and alternative media, but they are just so many words. They do not have the power of helping the opposition get serious things actually done.

In other words, the Singapore Parliament remains a Third World Parliament – until the Workers’ Party or any other opposition party or the combined voting strength is one-third of legislative strength at least. You need that to block new laws or prevent any change in the Constitution. Before anything else, there must be checks and balances. This is how governments are generally held accountable or are compelled to play fair.

Time to have a better-balanced Parliament.

This is not to say the 4G team is not up to its task. It can make it on its own accord, without any unfair tactics. Lawrence Wong and his colleagues have earned their spurs dealing successfully and calmly with the existential threat of Covid-19 – and, more important, talking hand in heart with Singaporeans through their live appearances on TV day in, day out. We could see they were committed leaders and knew what they were doing.

They already have a serious advantage over others when it comes to credibility and trust.

If they can help usher in or oversee a new era in Singapore’s political development, the more likely will Parliament become an integral part of Singapore’s success story – and not an embarrassment.

Tan Bah Bah, consulting editor of TheIndependent.SG is a former senior leader writer with The Straits Times. He was also the managing editor of a magazine publishing company.

